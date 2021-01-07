What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Here's a question for you: What's your favorite type of music? Jazz, classical, hip-hop, country?
Here's another question for you: do you think your racial identity determines the type of music you like?
While looking at Barack Obama's recently tweeted favorite songs list John Maytham recently posed the question - 'what determines our musical taste?'
Reading Obama's list to his black colleague, Geroge, John noted: "He recognised most of the music which is recorded by black artists and he recognised none of the music recorded by white artists".
"Is George's taste different from mine because he's 30-plus years younger than I am? Is it because he grew up in a different cultural environment than the one I grew up in? Is it because because his skin is black and my skin is white?" asked John.
So just what does determine our musical taste?
John posed the question to Winifried Ludemaan, professor of musicology at Stellebosch University who explored the idea in his 2015 Conversation article.
My view is that music taste is determined by culture.Winfried Ludemann, Professor of Musicology - Stellenbosch University
To me, culture is a set of behaviors that humans develop and have adopted in response to their various environments as they dispersed out of Africa over millenia.Winfried Ludemann, Professor of Musicology - Stellenbosch University
A narrower interpretation would be that musical taste is a result of your parent culture, your peer group interaction, your religious orientation, factors like that.Winfried Ludemann, Professor of Musicology - Stellenbosch University
Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020
How are our musical tastes determined? Listen to the full podcast below:
More from Local
[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral
Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home.Read More
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night
CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.Read More
MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says Police Minister Bheki Cele has been on a power trip with his patrol of Western Cape beaches.Read More
'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping
As the death toll from Covid-19 infections continues to rise, the funeral services sector says the situation is dire.Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police
Policing union Sapu says it's s alarmed and distressed by the high rate of police officer deaths and infections due to the coronavirus.Read More
SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety
SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, explains the process to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.Read More
Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb
Close to 1 800 South Africans died by suicide in the four months following the declaration of the national lockdown in March 2020.Read More
[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza.Read More
More from Entertainment
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world
12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie
The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves
Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set
The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members.Read More
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada
An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.Read More
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season
Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.Read More
More from Lifestyle
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace
UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!"Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage
"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.Read More
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open
Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.Read More