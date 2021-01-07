SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety
There are concerns among some South Africans about the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines and the most recent Ipsos survey shows a decline in those willing to be vaccinated.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, about the process that will have to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.
SAHPRA is responsible for the registration, product, and production facility monitoring, of all health products in South Africa to ensure they are safe, explains Semete-Makokotlela.
When they are in the market we are responsible to ensure that they are safe. So we have mechanisms around vigilance and what we call post-market surveillance.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA
Before these products are available to the market they would need to go through a very rigorous regulatory process.
We look at all the scientific data to see whether the vaccine is safe, whether it is effective, and that it is a quality product.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA
She says the speed at which the Covid-19 vaccines were developed means that all the regulators globally have put extra mechanisms in place.
Mechanisms have been put in place to say when this product has been in the market we will do post-market surveillance...and continuously monitor this product.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA
She says they expecting submissions from all the vaccine manufacturer frontrunners imminently.
The normal cycle of review takes a number of months usually, she says.
But now because of the urgency, we will run parallel reviews. We have a much bigger team dedicated to this project, working with other regulators globally and the WHO.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SAHPRA
Listen to the interview below:
