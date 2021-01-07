This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police





Sapu says the Covid-19 second wave has had a devastating impact on its members.

According to the union, more than 300 police officers have died because of the virus since mid-December last year.

In a statement issued by Sapu, it's reported that there have been 21,000 Covid-19 cases among police officers.

Peter Ntsime, Sapu's acting deputy general secretary, says SAPS officers put their lives on the line every day, in more ways than one.

The union has received complaints regarding PPE shortages from its members, who include correction service officers, some traffic officials, and metro cops.

According to Ntisme, some Sapu members have to provide their own masks and sanitisers while on duty.

Our work is contact work. When you arrest a person, you don't arrest a person at a social distance or via remote work. You have to have contact with that person. Peter Ntsime, Acting deputy general secretary - Sapu

This virus doesn't care whether you are wearing a uniform or not. It's very challenging for us. Peter Ntsime, Acting deputy general secretary - Sapu

We see most of our members are dying... As far back as when the lockdown started, we have raised the concern of lack of PPE. Peter Ntsime, Acting deputy general secretary - Sapu

This second wave is coming hard on us. We are losing quite a lot of numbers currently. Peter Ntsime, Acting deputy general secretary - Sapu

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast: