Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb





Businesses are being urged to put the mental health of their employees first in 2021.

In his recent Daily Maverick article, Free State university chancellor Prof Bonang Mohale says that now, more than ever, staff must feel 'needed, valued, wanted and appreciated'.

He says the global coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in the number of deaths by suicide as people feel overwhelmed by grief, financial pressures, anxiety and uncertainty.

What has been the common denominator with all these pandemics is the mental health that in the past we neglected at our own peril. Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of the Free State/Professor - Johannesburg Business School College of Business and Economi

It is the duty of the employer to create a safe and secure environment where you can work without any undue concerns. Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of the Free State/Professor - Johannesburg Business School College of Business and Economi

Suicide is a serious global public health problem, however, it is preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of the Free State/Professor - Johannesburg Business School College of Business and Economi

Listen to the full conversation below: