SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: EWN

Mkhize informed the portfolio committee on health about how the system is coping in the provinces.

He also spoke about the vaccine rollout strategy.

South Africa recorded 21 832 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours – the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 844 more people have died due to Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 31,368.

Mandy Wiener interviewed EWN reporter Graig-Lee Smith.

… concern about the record-high number of cases in the country… expecting Gauteng to be the next big wave… Graig-Lee Smith, reporter - EWN

MPs want to know why we don’t have a vaccination plan with clear timelines… Graig-Lee Smith, reporter - EWN

The Minister says the earliest we can expect the vaccine is in February… 1.2 million healthcare workers to be vaccinated in phase-one… Graig-Lee Smith, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.