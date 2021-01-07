[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza, the baboon who was relocated to Tokai months ago and then brought back to his natal troop area of Slangkop after over 80 days.
The SPCA and City met on Tuesday and the process for finalising the move to Bob Venter's Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo is underway.
The SPCA has confirmed that the final decision and details will be made on Monday and Riverside is involved in the relocation.
Unfortunately, Kataza has not integrated back into the troop or any of the surrounding troops and has been spending most of his time in numerous suburbs, more recently moving as far as Noordhoek.
RELATED: City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop
Though the City's statement indicates Kataza was attempting to go over Ou Kaapse Weg back to Tokai, eye witness accounts related to CapeTalk from locals dispute this.
However, the City of Cape Town has released a media statement saying it is monitoring SK11, male baboon colloquially known as Kataza.
The statement reads:
The City of Cape Town met with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Tuesday, 5 January 2021, about SK11 – the male chacma baboon colloquially known as Kataza.
The discussion concerned SK11’s raiding behaviour and alternative solutions, seeing that he has failed to integrate with his natal Slangkop troop in the Kommetjie area since his return on 12 November 2020.
SK11 is being monitored. During the past two days he has moved from Capri to Da Gama, and has on occasion tried to cross Ou Kaapse Weg in the direction of Tokai. Should he reach Tokai on his own accord by Monday, 11 January 2021, SK11 will be afforded the opportunity to integrate and his raiding behaviour will be monitored.
In the event that SK11 does not reach Tokai by 11 January 2021, further intervention will be required. An application to CapeNature, as the mandated authority in terms of the Nature Conservation Ordinance, will be initiated by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, for a permit to have SK11 translocated to a rehabilitation centre in the Limpopo Province.
We will keep the public informed.
Residents are encouraged to please phone the Baboon Hotline number 071588 6540 for assistance.
The City wants to thank all role-players, interested parties, and residents for their ongoing support over the past few months.
