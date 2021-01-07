MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime
In a statement, MEC Fritz says Cele has demonstrated a single-minded obsession with beaches.
He says it's clear that the police minister is "significantly more passionate about arresting surfers, than arresting gang leaders in the Cape Flats and other communities across South Africa".
On Wednesday, Cele confirmed that SANDF officers would be deployed to beaches in the Garden Route.
RELATED: Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'
Although MEC Fritz doesn't condone the undermining of lockdown regulations, he tells CapeTalk that Cele has got his priorities all wrong.
The MEC says police officers should be responding to crime-ridden communities and the army should be assisting with Covid-19 health response in the province.
RELATED: That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment
While he is visiting beaches with a whole lot of policeman, I get WhatsApp messages and phone calls from people begging me and asking me, "MEC, where are the police?"Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
I'm saying that we need to get our priorities straight. I'm not saying we must break the law when there is a regulation... But please, for heaven's sake, there are people whose lives are genuinely in danger because of the police force having their priorities wrong.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
There are gangsters running over the parallel state because of the police force not responding.Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety
The DA has also condemned Cele's decision to send in the army along the Garden Route.
"Cele chooses to prioritise the chasing down of surfers on the beach and the confrontation of sunbathers and joggers on promenades", the party says in a statement.
Bheki Cele is playing cops and surfers on the beach while South Africans live in fear of real criminals!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 6, 2021
We condemn in the strongest terms his announcement that SANDF members will be roped in to assist the SAPS with patrolling beaches in the Garden Route.https://t.co/IFcjgioefb
Listen to MEC Fritz on The Midday Report:
More from Local
[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral
Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home.Read More
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night
CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.Read More
'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping
As the death toll from Covid-19 infections continues to rise, the funeral services sector says the situation is dire.Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police
Policing union Sapu says it's s alarmed and distressed by the high rate of police officer deaths and infections due to the coronavirus.Read More
SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety
SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, explains the process to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.Read More
Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb
Close to 1 800 South Africans died by suicide in the four months following the declaration of the national lockdown in March 2020.Read More
[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More