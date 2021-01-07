MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime





In a statement, MEC Fritz says Cele has demonstrated a single-minded obsession with beaches.

He says it's clear that the police minister is "significantly more passionate about arresting surfers​, than arresting gang leaders in the Cape Flats and other communities across South Africa".

On Wednesday, Cele confirmed that SANDF officers would be deployed to beaches in the Garden Route.

RELATED: Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'

Although MEC Fritz doesn't condone the undermining of lockdown regulations, he tells CapeTalk that Cele has got his priorities all wrong.

The MEC says police officers should be responding to crime-ridden communities and the army should be assisting with Covid-19 health response in the province.

RELATED: That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment

While he is visiting beaches with a whole lot of policeman, I get WhatsApp messages and phone calls from people begging me and asking me, "MEC, where are the police?" Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

I'm saying that we need to get our priorities straight. I'm not saying we must break the law when there is a regulation... But please, for heaven's sake, there are people whose lives are genuinely in danger because of the police force having their priorities wrong. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

There are gangsters running over the parallel state because of the police force not responding. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

The DA has also condemned Cele's decision to send in the army along the Garden Route.

"Cele chooses to prioritise the chasing down of surfers on the beach and the confrontation of sunbathers and joggers on promenades", the party says in a statement.

Bheki Cele is playing cops and surfers on the beach while South Africans live in fear of real criminals!



We condemn in the strongest terms his announcement that SANDF members will be roped in to assist the SAPS with patrolling beaches in the Garden Route.https://t.co/IFcjgioefb — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 6, 2021

Listen to MEC Fritz on The Midday Report: