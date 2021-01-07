'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping
Funeral services say they're buckling under the pressure as the number of deaths from Covid-19 continues to rise.
As of 6 January, the death toll from the virus in South Africa was 31 368.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Weiner from a cemetary in Durban, Muzi Hlengwa, president of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA, says the situation facing the industry is 'terrible'.
We've run out of coffins, we've run out of graves.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
We are receiving more bodies than ever before...Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
I'm humbly urging members of the public to take extra precautions and follow all the regulations.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
Hlengwa says families are waiting 'a week or so' to bury their loved ones as a result of the shortage of coffins.
If we had anticipated this, we would have planned better.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
If we had sat done as an industry with government we would have achieved better results.Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
A special afternoom prayer for all employees of funeral parlors, those frontline workers who deal with bodies everyday especially those in hotspots.— Sonwabile (@Qoboqobo3) December 9, 2020
A friend broke down as he related how he has buried people for 11 consecutive days.
Urgent counseling services needed there. pic.twitter.com/lEslZHlGhE
In a move to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country moved to adjusted level 3 from level 1 on 28 December, on Wednesday the president denied rumours
Pesidency spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli told TimesLIVE, “That is fake news,”.
Click below for a podcast of the conversation from The Midday Report:
[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral
Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home.Read More
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night
CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.Read More
MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says Police Minister Bheki Cele has been on a power trip with his patrol of Western Cape beaches.Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police
Policing union Sapu says it's s alarmed and distressed by the high rate of police officer deaths and infections due to the coronavirus.Read More
SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety
SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, explains the process to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.Read More
Employers urged to prioritize staff wellbeing as suicides rates climb
Close to 1 800 South Africans died by suicide in the four months following the declaration of the national lockdown in March 2020.Read More
[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More