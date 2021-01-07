'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping





Funeral services say they're buckling under the pressure as the number of deaths from Covid-19 continues to rise.

As of 6 January, the death toll from the virus in South Africa was 31 368.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Mandy Weiner from a cemetary in Durban, Muzi Hlengwa, president of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA, says the situation facing the industry is 'terrible'.

We've run out of coffins, we've run out of graves. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

We are receiving more bodies than ever before... Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

I'm humbly urging members of the public to take extra precautions and follow all the regulations. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

Hlengwa says families are waiting 'a week or so' to bury their loved ones as a result of the shortage of coffins.

If we had anticipated this, we would have planned better. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

If we had sat done as an industry with government we would have achieved better results. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

A special afternoom prayer for all employees of funeral parlors, those frontline workers who deal with bodies everyday especially those in hotspots.



A friend broke down as he related how he has buried people for 11 consecutive days.



Urgent counseling services needed there. pic.twitter.com/lEslZHlGhE — Sonwabile (@Qoboqobo3) December 9, 2020

In a move to curb the spread of Covid-19, the country moved to adjusted level 3 from level 1 on 28 December, on Wednesday the president denied rumours

Pesidency spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli told TimesLIVE, “That is fake news,”.

Click below for a podcast of the conversation from The Midday Report: