South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

South Africa is getting 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The country will get a million doses this month and 500 000 in February.

South Africa recorded 21 832 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours – the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 844 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the past day.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize informed the portfolio committee on health about how the system is coping in the provinces.

He also spoke about the vaccine rollout strategy.

