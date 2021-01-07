South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
South Africa is getting 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The country will get a million doses this month and 500 000 in February.
South Africa recorded 21 832 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours – the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 844 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the past day.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.
Mkhize informed the portfolio committee on health about how the system is coping in the provinces.
He also spoke about the vaccine rollout strategy.
For more detail, read: Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb - EWN
