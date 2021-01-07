Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night
The massive fire which tore through the Masiphumulele informal settlement in mid-December saw almost 1000 homes destroyed.
Local NGO Living Hope and the Noordhoek Fishoek CAN spearheaded an appeal for donations and Capetonians responded with enormous generosity.
But now, weeks later, many say they are still homeless and forced to share neighbours' residences.
RELATED: Nightmare before Christmas - scores left destitute after Masi fire
I saw a group of 8 to 10 women and they were sitting on a corner with their children and they were very very sad. They said they were tired and felt hopeless and have to sleep in different homes every day.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
She interviewed the women and one in tears had this to say:
Painful, painful because we have no house to stay in because every morning we wake up in somebody's house. Another promise every day.Resident and fire victim, Masiphumelele
Palm says the City and national government have been asked for weeks when the funds for temporary homes will be made available.
Of course, the City of Cape Town said it is waiting for the national government, and the national government kept saying that they are going to provide the City with no money. So the City of Cape Town is saying we cannot do anything if there are no funds.Resident and fire victim, Masiphumelele
But this week there was a combined City of Cape Town and national government statement, she says.
They have indicated that R32 million has been made available for temporary structures.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
CoCT Mayco member and former ward councillor in that area Felicity Purchase told Palm on Wednesday that some of the temporary homes would be set up on the sports field a few kilometres away from the site. The rest will be on the site itself.
By Friday this week, Purchase says they are hoping to start erecting structures but can only set up 30 structures a day.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview with Kaylynn Palm below:
