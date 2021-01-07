[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral
Alleged drug lord Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay has been laid to rest during an elaborate ceremony at his home in Shallcross, Durban.
The suspected gangster was shot at his home on Monday and later died en route to hospital.
#TeddyMafia has been laid to rest. The coffin was carried by family members through a street in Shallcross where over 100 people gathered to bid farewell. SAPS and Metro unsuccessfully giving crowds verbal warnings to maintain social distancing. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/e1qpFTSdJG— Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) January 7, 2021
Pillay, who was seen by many as a 'Robin Hood' figure in the Chatsworth community, was buried in a Stetson hat and sunglasses in a gold, diamond-encrusted coffin.
Earlier estimates put the cost of the funeral at R300 000.
They say don’t laugh at the dead but this is one comical funeral. Buried in Sunglasses and a Stetson 🤣🤣🤣 Chootiya of the month goes to Viva Perumani #TeddyMafia ... He fed the community biryani but killed the communities kids with drugs, REST IN HELL pic.twitter.com/XESv8nFqya— S (@SunflowerSrina) January 7, 2021
Gruesome video footage of the gunmen being attacked and beheaded was circulating on social media on Monday.
Yaganthan Pillay, also known as "Teddy Mafia" an alleged druglord and gangster, funeral proceedings underway in Shallcross.— IOL News (@IOL) January 7, 2021
Video: Zanele Zulu / @AfriNewsAgency (ANA) pic.twitter.com/HHT39gdEC3
Pillay's daughter Navechnie Chunder earlier this week told Lotus FM that claims that her father, was a drug dealer were unfounded.
"He was never proven guilty," she said.
Chunder also claimed her father's good deeds far outweighed his alleged criminal activity.
Criminal charges that Pillay was facing at the time of his death have since been struck off.
RELATED: Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday
