3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Brent Lindeque (he is the founder of Good Things Guy) did three things in 2020 that completely changed his life.
1. He unfriended/cut-from-his-life people that were not adding to his wellbeing.
You do not have to allow horrid internet people into your life, says Lindeque.
“Get rid of the negativity, and if you’re not ready to take the plunge to unfriend then just mute, they will never know, and you will feel 100 times better.”
2. He removed email from his phone.
“I treat email like the post,” says Lindeque.
“I’ll get to it when I have time and if it’s imperative and urgent; you can call me.”
3. He moved all his meeting to Thursdays and Fridays (“so I could actually work for most of the week”).
"I get the most done when I can switch off and write, so that’s what I did,” he said.
“For three days a week, I am tied to my keyboard and just write - it’s one of the best things I have ever done.
“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are work time, and the rest of the week can be spent planning and plotting and catching up.
“I have never been more productive.”
Pippa Hudson interviewed Lindeque about the mental health benefits of the three things (“life hacks” he calls them) he did in 2020.
RELATED: Self-care and mental wellness – 3 life hacks to help you in 2021! (Good Things Guy)
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
