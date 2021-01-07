3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
An open letter to the Highlands North Boys’ High School matric class of 1981
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Horowitz - freelance writer, 1st AD and line producer in the South African and Scandinavian film and telev
Today at 16:05
Towards herd immunity from Covid-19: Costing a vaccine strategy for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 16:20
Previewing the January 8th ANC address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:33
SA Breweries to face off against government - what are the chances of them winning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danie Cronje - From Danie Cronje Attorneys: Liquor Law Specialists
Today at 16:55
What are the big court cases to come in 2021?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
America is under attack as supporters of President Trump storm Congress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Calvin Dark - US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, Washington
Today at 17:20
The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Dhamma Patākā: Ten days of silence and meditation By Styli Charalambous
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
SA has secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Helen Rees
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

7 January 2021 2:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mental health
Email
Brent Lindeque
Pippa Hudson
life hacks
meetings
good things guy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
unfriend

Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.

Brent Lindeque (he is the founder of Good Things Guy) did three things in 2020 that completely changed his life.

© sosiukin/123rf.com

1. He unfriended/cut-from-his-life people that were not adding to his wellbeing.

You do not have to allow horrid internet people into your life, says Lindeque.

“Get rid of the negativity, and if you’re not ready to take the plunge to unfriend then just mute, they will never know, and you will feel 100 times better.”

2. He removed email from his phone.

“I treat email like the post,” says Lindeque.

“I’ll get to it when I have time and if it’s imperative and urgent; you can call me.”

3. He moved all his meeting to Thursdays and Fridays (“so I could actually work for most of the week”).

"I get the most done when I can switch off and write, so that’s what I did,” he said.

“For three days a week, I am tied to my keyboard and just write - it’s one of the best things I have ever done.

“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are work time, and the rest of the week can be spent planning and plotting and catching up.

“I have never been more productive.”

Pippa Hudson interviewed Lindeque about the mental health benefits of the three things (“life hacks” he calls them) he did in 2020.

RELATED: Self-care and mental wellness – 3 life hacks to help you in 2021! (Good Things Guy)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


