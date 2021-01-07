Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested tips to make the time to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good. 7 January 2021 6:19 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'

7 January 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
India
The Money Show
AstraZeneca
Health workers
Helen Rees
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Professor Helen Rees
Serum Institute of India
SII

After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees

South Africa is getting 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Oxford University), Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

The vaccine's being acquired from the Serum Institute of India (SII) - a million doses this month and another 500 000 in February.

Health workers will be prioritised for vaccination.

RELATED: South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by various regulators around the world, but must still be vetted by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

On The Money Show, Ray White interviews Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees.

The pressure was on... This is just incredibly good news...

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

Healthcare workers are under incredible stress and we need to protect them and keep them well. At least that will be one small way in which we can reduce the pressure that they're feeling at present.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

At the same time she says, the Health Department is aware that South Africa has to reach out to every manufacturer with a vaccine that looks like it might be effective.

That's what we need to do as a matter of urgency. If our target is to reach 67% of our population, we're going to have to purchase a lot more vaccine.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

The pressure is really on to find more sources of vaccine... Covax will give us over the course of this year about 10% of our population's needs...

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

As these vaccines are shown to be effective we are going to have to really chase down suppliers because we are competing with the rest of the world.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

I do understand that the Department of Health is in discussion both with a Chinese manufacturer and with a Russian manufacturer.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority

Rees also weighs in on the fact that the AstraZeneca vaccine may be less effective than for example Pfizer's, but that its distribution presents less logistical problems.

Listen to the complete conversation below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'


7 January 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
India
The Money Show
AstraZeneca
Health workers
Helen Rees
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Professor Helen Rees
Serum Institute of India
SII

More from Business

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested tips to make the time to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life hack hacks 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

7 January 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights'

7 January 2021 10:25 AM

Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings

6 January 2021 8:31 PM

Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18b459e2-eef8-403e-bd68-aa76d3da2114.jpg.jpeg

Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you

6 January 2021 7:47 PM

'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAB beer crates

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0287

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

6 January 2021 3:09 PM

Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mandalorian Star Wars 123rf

10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM

People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds

6 January 2021 12:54 PM

Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested tips to make the time to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban

7 January 2021 6:19 PM

Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

death-funeral-coffin-hearse

[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral

7 January 2021 2:40 PM

Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masi1gif

Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night

7 January 2021 2:08 PM

CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele

MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime

7 January 2021 1:46 PM

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says Police Minister Bheki Cele has been on a power trip with his patrol of Western Cape beaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping

7 January 2021 1:22 PM

As the death toll from Covid-19 infections continues to rise, the funeral services sector says the situation is dire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India South Africa Indian South African flag flags 123rf

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

7 January 2021 1:10 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa chess pawns 123rf coronavirus virus SARS-CoV-2

SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths

7 January 2021 12:43 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps+police+gun+badge+xgold+2012+south+african+police+services.png

This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police

7 January 2021 12:37 PM

Policing union Sapu says it's s alarmed and distressed by the high rate of police officer deaths and infections due to the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety

7 January 2021 12:33 PM

SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, explains the process to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

Local

Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

Politics

[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral

Local

SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban

Local

EWN Highlights

Police appeal for information after Zim’s ‘biggest ever’ cash-in-transit heist

7 January 2021 8:28 PM

Sisulu to open criminal case against activist Swartbooi after altercation

7 January 2021 8:04 PM

Limpopo health dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

7 January 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA