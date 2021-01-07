No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
Nic Haralambous describes himself as an obsessive startup entrepreneur.
He grew his first business at the tender age of 16 and hasn't looked back since.
The entrepreneur is also a keynote speaker and author - his second How to Start a Side Hustle book is geared to the post-Covid economy and launches in February.
On The Money Show, Ray White gets some insights on increasing income streams to survive the increasing pressures we face.
'Not having the time' for a side hustle is an excuse! Haralambous declares to people who complain about this.
I want to poke holes in that statement. If you are listening to me today: I think you have a priority problem not a time problem!Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
We're in a time in the world where you don't have time to waste - you have to be critical of everything in your life.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Haralambous shares tips on getting started in 2021:
- Start doing an hour-audit (Where you put your focus is where you meant your focus to go)
- Also do an audit of the people in your life (Are they good, bad or irrelevant to your progress?)
- Prioritise your tasks (Get rid of the things that don't add to your bottom line)
- Set systems according to your priorities (You can't stick to rules without creating systems)
- Re-set unrealistic expectations (You can't set up a side hustle quickly)
Listen to Haralambous flesh out these tips and also how to find a side hustle that suits you in the first place:
This article first appeared on 702 : No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
