SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban





SA Breweries (SAB) is heading to court to challenge the government's current ban on the sale of alcohol.

Under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations which came into force on 28 December the sale of alcohol was prohibited for both

SAB says its legal action is the 'last resort' and is needed to 'protect our employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all the livelihoods we support.'

The brewery says the ban has the potential to impact the livelihoods of close to 1 million South Africans.

CapeTalk's John Maytham asked liquor law specialist Danie Cronje about SAB's likelihood of success in court.

Cronje says the main aim of the action is to open up the off-consumption sale.

In that sense, one would expect them to have a good chance of success if one considers the purpose of the ban and the effect of combatting Covid. Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys

Cronje says it's important to look at the full picture when considering what government says it is hoping to achieve with the ban on the sale of alcohol.

In South Africa, there are approximately 67 500 with liquor licenses and 180 000 without licenses. Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys

If you ban liquor in the legal outlets, that doesn't mean that liquor sales suddenly stop. Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys

In his announcement on the 28 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the previous relaxing of liquor laws had led to an increase in hospital trauma unit admissions.