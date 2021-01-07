SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban
SA Breweries (SAB) is heading to court to challenge the government's current ban on the sale of alcohol.
Under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations which came into force on 28 December the sale of alcohol was prohibited for both
SAB says its legal action is the 'last resort' and is needed to 'protect our employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all the livelihoods we support.'
The brewery says the ban has the potential to impact the livelihoods of close to 1 million South Africans.
CapeTalk's John Maytham asked liquor law specialist Danie Cronje about SAB's likelihood of success in court.
Cronje says the main aim of the action is to open up the off-consumption sale.
In that sense, one would expect them to have a good chance of success if one considers the purpose of the ban and the effect of combatting Covid.Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys
Cronje says it's important to look at the full picture when considering what government says it is hoping to achieve with the ban on the sale of alcohol.
In South Africa, there are approximately 67 500 with liquor licenses and 180 000 without licenses.Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys
If you ban liquor in the legal outlets, that doesn't mean that liquor sales suddenly stop.Danie Cronje, Liquor Law Specialists - Danie Cronje Attorneys
In his announcement on the 28 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the previous relaxing of liquor laws had led to an increase in hospital trauma unit admissions.
SAB has formed part of the fabric of SA for the last 125 years & we've stood behind the nation through its triumphs & challenges. After much consideration,SAB has decided to approach the Courts to challenge the Constitutionality of the decision taken to re-ban the sale of alcohol pic.twitter.com/40rWpJSW5b— SABreweries (@SABreweries) January 6, 2021
More from Local
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested tips to make the time to increase your income in 2021.Read More
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen ReesRead More
[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral
Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home.Read More
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night
CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.Read More
MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says Police Minister Bheki Cele has been on a power trip with his patrol of Western Cape beaches.Read More
'We've run out of coffins' - funeral parlors not coping
As the death toll from Covid-19 infections continues to rise, the funeral services sector says the situation is dire.Read More
South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.Read More
SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.Read More
This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police
Policing union Sapu says it's s alarmed and distressed by the high rate of police officer deaths and infections due to the coronavirus.Read More
SA medicine regulatory body appeases concerns about Covid-19 vaccine safety
SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, explains the process to be followed before a viable Covid-19 vaccine is approved.Read More