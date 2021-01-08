SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
The public broadcaster extended its Section 189 consultation process with unions and other stakeholders until the end of December.
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) now says it will retrench 303 of its staff members and not 600 as initially planned.
Despite this, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) says it's not satisfied with the outcome of the process, which was initiated over six months ago.
RELATED: Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices
CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the union has written to Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams expressing their concerns.
According to Tshabalala, the SABC's list of redundant employees includes positions that were not initially on the table.
RELATED: SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
He also warns that the public broadcaster's content will suffer because of some of the job cuts.
The CWU has questioned the SABC move to take on freelancers while retrenching employees.
It believes that outsourcing workers for content will "plunge SABC deeper into a crisis" instead of saving it money.
The SABC is not necessarily doing what the objective of the restructuring was, to cut or to save money.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union
In the consultation during the 30 days, we showed them that the SABC wouldn't cope without some of the skills that they are planning to retrench. When we made those presentations, they realised that.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union
They came back to us on the 29th of December saying that they've considered all our inputs... but they also relieved other positions that initially they said they wouldn't relieve.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union
The content of the SABC will now have to be bought or sourced outside because they are removing critical positions that build the content of the SABC. That will not save the finances of the SABC. In fact, it will plunge SABC deeper into a crisis.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union
If we are not going to fight this, the SABC won't exist after a year.Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
