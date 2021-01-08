Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Christina Nomdo
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Your Favourite Grandson helps you with your tech trouble
Today at 08:45
Beach ban unleashes frenzy of false and desperate claims
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you anted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Latest International and European News crossing to Deutsche Welle - Berlin with Chipondo Chimbelu
Chiponda Chimbelu
Today at 10:20
Mentorship in life, business & sport
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: How to live an exciting social life without boozing it up
Today at 11:05
Grieving in the time of Covid
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Today at 11:32
How will grassroots sports development look in the future?
Natalie Pollock - General Manager at Sporting Chance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Latest Local
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won't believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'

8 January 2021 7:53 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
CWU
Communication Workers Union
sabc retrenchments
SABC jobs
SABC section 189
SABC redundancies
SABC job cuts

The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy.

The public broadcaster extended its Section 189 consultation process with unions and other stakeholders until the end of December.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) now says it will retrench 303 of its staff members and not 600 as initially planned.

Despite this, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) says it's not satisfied with the outcome of the process, which was initiated over six months ago.

RELATED: Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says the union has written to Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams expressing their concerns.

According to Tshabalala, the SABC's list of redundant employees includes positions that were not initially on the table.

RELATED: SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"

He also warns that the public broadcaster's content will suffer because of some of the job cuts.

The CWU has questioned the SABC move to take on freelancers while retrenching employees.

It believes that outsourcing workers for content will "plunge SABC deeper into a crisis" instead of saving it money.

The SABC is not necessarily doing what the objective of the restructuring was, to cut or to save money.

Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union

In the consultation during the 30 days, we showed them that the SABC wouldn't cope without some of the skills that they are planning to retrench. When we made those presentations, they realised that.

Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union

They came back to us on the 29th of December saying that they've considered all our inputs... but they also relieved other positions that initially they said they wouldn't relieve.

Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union

The content of the SABC will now have to be bought or sourced outside because they are removing critical positions that build the content of the SABC. That will not save the finances of the SABC. In fact, it will plunge SABC deeper into a crisis.

Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union

If we are not going to fight this, the SABC won't exist after a year.

Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary - Communication Workers Union

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


