Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'

8 January 2021 8:53 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Justice Project SA
Howard Dembovsky
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
grace period
vehicle licence renewals
licence extension
vehicle licence
licence disk

Justice Project South Africa has warned that motorists should not rely on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's recent social media announcement.

On 31 December 2020, Mbalula took to Twitter to announce another extension on the grace period for expired licences.

He had previously extended the validity of expired learner, driver's licences and professional driving permits (PDPs).

Now the latest extension supposedly includes vehicle licences and other permits, according to his New Year's Eve tweets.

Mbalula tweeted that these expired licences will also be deemed valid up to and including 31 August 2021.

However, Justice Project SA's Howard Dembovsky says this new extension has not been published in the Government Gazette.

Failing to gazette the latest extension means that motorists cannot rely on Mbalula's promises online, Dembovsky warns.

RELATED: Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula

"In order to ease the pressure on motorist and to allow sufficient time for authorities to clear the backlogs as a consequence of the earlier restrictions, we have extended the validity of learner’s and driver’s licences, vehicle licences, professional driving permits, operating licences, accreditation certificates for tourist services. All those that have expired between 26 March 2020 up to 31 December 2020 and up to 28 February 2020 in respect of operating licences, will be deemed valid up to and including 31 August 2021", Mbalula tweeted last week.

Dembovsky has written an opinion piece published on Wheels24, stating that tweets are not the law.

He has cautioned the public not to rely on social media announcements that have not been published in the Government Gazzette.

If motorists are pulled over for expired vehicle licences, Dembovsky says that they could find themselves in trouble.

He believes that Mbalula needs to be called into order for his irresponsible behaviour.

In this particular instance, he [Mbalula] has been caught with his pants right around his ankles.

Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

Although it true that your driving licence cards, learners licence and PDP... remain valid up until the 31st of August 2021, it is not true that vehicle licences disk and vehicle licences also remain valid.

Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

People who are driving around with expired vehicle licence disks and placing reliance on what the minister had to say at a speech and on Twitter... are going to find themselves in a bit of pickle when they get stopped by traffic cops.

Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

There is no provision that has been made for the extension of the validity of vehicle licence disks... Nothing has been published regarding this alleged extension on vehicle licence disks.

Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

We are sitting in a situation where the minister has said something that people will place reliance on, but it is not law. Twitter is no substitute for the Government Gazette.

Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa

CapeTalk could not reach the Transport Ministry comment.

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


