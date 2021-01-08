Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. 8 January 2021 1:37 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
View all Business
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
8 January 2021 12:10 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Facebook
WhatsApp
privacy
data privacy

MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore.

If you received an in-app message on WhatsApp this week, don't skip and ignore it! The messaging service has updated its terms and conditions section to include further Facebook integration.

Changes will come into effect from 8 February. After which any user that has not agreed to the new terms will no longer be able to access the messaging service.

Jan Vermeulen is the Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za explains.

Some of the changes that come into effect will allow the sharing of data with Facebook's family of companies.

How worried should we be about the data that WhatsApp and Facebook will have access to?

While I feel people are understandably cautious and upset about this, it is not quite as bad as people who are freaking out about it might suggest.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

He says Facebook is assuring people that WhatsApp users' messages remain end-to-end encrypted.

We can't even see those messages. Your private messages are not going to be posted to Facebook or shared with anybody.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

He says the group is trying to assure users that these changes only refers to business messaging.

So if you send a message to a business on WhatsApp, or if a business sends you a message, this is the only thing they say this privacy policy is going to be affecting.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

In particular, it pertains to a business that chooses to store conversations in Facebook's cloud service, rather than keeping records themselves,

They have said they will then inform customers and users when that happens.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

But as you might expect, people just don't believe Facebook at this stage, and honestly, the notification from them was quite confusing.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The announcement did say it would be changing the way it passes users' personal data between Facebook products.

Vermeulen clarifies.

But it is not your private messages - but it is the other stuff about you that Facebook reserves the right to share amongst its services.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

The services include the main Facebook network as well as Instagram and Oculus VR, he says.

So they may share things like your phone number...but they promised not to spy on your contacts...but the fact is people just don't trust them anymore.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

Are your contacts safe?

Your information about your contacts is exposed to Facebook and WhatApp to some extent on some level. I am not extent to what extent it is sent to the servers.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za

People are exploring alternatives such as Telgram and Signal, he says.

Edward Snowden, the American whistleblower who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013, himself has endorsed Telegram as safe to use, adds Vermeulen.

Listen to the two interviews with Jan Vermeulen below:


