Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts'
If you received an in-app message on WhatsApp this week, don't skip and ignore it! The messaging service has updated its terms and conditions section to include further Facebook integration.
Changes will come into effect from 8 February. After which any user that has not agreed to the new terms will no longer be able to access the messaging service.
Jan Vermeulen is the Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za explains.
Some of the changes that come into effect will allow the sharing of data with Facebook's family of companies.
How worried should we be about the data that WhatsApp and Facebook will have access to?
While I feel people are understandably cautious and upset about this, it is not quite as bad as people who are freaking out about it might suggest.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
He says Facebook is assuring people that WhatsApp users' messages remain end-to-end encrypted.
We can't even see those messages. Your private messages are not going to be posted to Facebook or shared with anybody.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
He says the group is trying to assure users that these changes only refers to business messaging.
So if you send a message to a business on WhatsApp, or if a business sends you a message, this is the only thing they say this privacy policy is going to be affecting.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
In particular, it pertains to a business that chooses to store conversations in Facebook's cloud service, rather than keeping records themselves,
They have said they will then inform customers and users when that happens.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
But as you might expect, people just don't believe Facebook at this stage, and honestly, the notification from them was quite confusing.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
The announcement did say it would be changing the way it passes users' personal data between Facebook products.
Vermeulen clarifies.
But it is not your private messages - but it is the other stuff about you that Facebook reserves the right to share amongst its services.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
The services include the main Facebook network as well as Instagram and Oculus VR, he says.
So they may share things like your phone number...but they promised not to spy on your contacts...but the fact is people just don't trust them anymore.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
Are your contacts safe?
Your information about your contacts is exposed to Facebook and WhatApp to some extent on some level. I am not extent to what extent it is sent to the servers.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
People are exploring alternatives such as Telgram and Signal, he says.
Edward Snowden, the American whistleblower who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013, himself has endorsed Telegram as safe to use, adds Vermeulen.
Listen to the two interviews with Jan Vermeulen below:
More from World
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush
"History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama.Read More
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas
The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.Read More
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort.Read More
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge
Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America.Read More
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system
Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.Read More
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage
"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”Read More
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday
Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!"Read More
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes
"This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More