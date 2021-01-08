Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups
The Western Cape government has welcomed the news that 1.5 million vaccine doses have been secured for delivery by the end of February.
Premier Alan Winde says provincial officials anxiously await further details on exactly when in January the first one million vaccines will be delivered, and how they will be distributed to provinces.
He says the Western Cape government is in the advanced stages of developing its own vaccine rollout strategy to ensure that vaccines are safely and efficiently distributed when they become available.
Vaccines are part of the arsenal of tools we have available to us to fight Covid-19, and the commitment that 1.25 million health care workers will be prioritised will help us to protect our frontline.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
According to Winde, the province has already identified priority vaccination groups.
Until vaccines are made available to the general population, the premier has appealed to residents to continue practicing Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
As a province, we have identified health care workers and other essential services, as well as those at risk of serious illness or death because of their age or an underlying illness, as priority groups for vaccinations. We must ensure that we are able to vaccinate all of these groupings as early as possible in order to save lives.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
While we await rollout of additional doses for the general population, I appeal to residents to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones by wearing your masks, washing your hands, keeping your distance, and avoiding crowded, enclosed spaces and close contact.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde has also welcomed the new medical intern cohort for 2021, who have started work at provincial hospitals over the past week.
According to the premier, 322 of 335 medical interns have been placed since the start of January.
They are joining the dozens of additional health care workers who have been placed across Western Cape hospitals in response to the second Covid-19 wave.
They join the public service and the frontline at a critical period in our Covid-19 response.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The medical interns will join the new staff who have been appointed since the start of the year, and our people management teams continue to work flat out to appoint and place additional health care workers as they are needed. A total of 565 applications have been registered on our dashboard, and 495 offers have been made to date. Of these, 80 have already been appointed.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
More from Local
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates
No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend
Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.Read More
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
Beach ban: Watersports only allowed for 'recognised sporting bodies' - law prof
A law professor has responded to a supposed 'grey area' in the new Level 3 rules after an attorney sent a letter to a local police station.Read More
Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'
Justice Project South Africa has warned that motorists should not rely on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's recent social media announcement.Read More
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen ReesRead More
SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban
Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good.Read More