Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups





The Western Cape government has welcomed the news that 1.5 million vaccine doses have been secured for delivery by the end of February.

Premier Alan Winde says provincial officials anxiously await further details on exactly when in January the first one million vaccines will be delivered, and how they will be distributed to provinces.

He says the Western Cape government is in the advanced stages of developing its own vaccine rollout strategy to ensure that vaccines are safely and efficiently distributed when they become available.

Vaccines are part of the arsenal of tools we have available to us to fight Covid-19, and the commitment that 1.25 million health care workers will be prioritised will help us to protect our frontline. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

According to Winde, the province has already identified priority vaccination groups.

Until vaccines are made available to the general population, the premier has appealed to residents to continue practicing Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

As a province, we have identified health care workers and other essential services, as well as those at risk of serious illness or death because of their age or an underlying illness, as priority groups for vaccinations. We must ensure that we are able to vaccinate all of these groupings as early as possible in order to save lives. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

While we await rollout of additional doses for the general population, I appeal to residents to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones by wearing your masks, washing your hands, keeping your distance, and avoiding crowded, enclosed spaces and close contact. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde has also welcomed the new medical intern cohort for 2021, who have started work at provincial hospitals over the past week.

According to the premier, 322 of 335 medical interns have been placed since the start of January.

They are joining the dozens of additional health care workers who have been placed across Western Cape hospitals in response to the second Covid-19 wave.

They join the public service and the frontline at a critical period in our Covid-19 response. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier