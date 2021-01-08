Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Lyndra Therapeutics working to make daily pills a thing of the past
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patricia Hurter
Today at 14:35
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Steven Friedman on foreign nationals and job creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:20
Made In south Africa - Lwando Xaso
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 15:50
"When exactly is a state fragile or failed?" - Greg Mills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 16:05
Keeping the SA government as the only Vaccine Procurement Agent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ray White
Today at 16:55
Open Letter to the Highlands North Boys Class of 1981
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Horowitz - Film Maker And Line Producer at White Lion
Today at 16:57
South African Liquor Brand Owners' Association not part of the legal action on alcohol sales ban.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibani Mngadi
Today at 17:05
A Boykie from Pretoria is now the richest man in the world.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 17:20
Business with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
African Union
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Eritrea
Adrian Saville
free trade
GIBS
African Continental Free Trade Area
ray white
AfCFTA
african trade
Centre for African Management and Markets

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

RELATED: Africa unites to form the largest free trade area in the world

On 1 January 2021, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) came into being.

The free-trade area consists of 54 (out of 55, only Eritrea is not included) African Union members with a combined population of 1.3 billion people.

© Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

AfCFTA presents a major opportunity for African countries to boost trade and lift millions out of poverty over the next few years.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Adrian Saville, Director of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

RELATED: 'My daughter bought Spur shares when she was 10 years old' - Dr Adrian Saville

… a really complex spaghetti bowl of agreements… real challenges in moving goods… It costs five times more in Nigeria to move a container that it does in Brazil and 10 times more than in the Netherlands…

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

Among European countries, 70% of all trade is done with each other… In Asia, it’s 50%... In Africa, it’s just 13%... It’s almost as if our neighbours don’t exist!

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

The movement of people; that’s the real magic – the ability of people to move across borders… Britain has gone in the opposite direction of the evidence… There are risks, but also extraordinary opportunity… There is no country that has become prosperous by building walls and locking people out.

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


