Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
In the middle of 2020, Christina Nomdo was appointed as the Western Cape Children's Commissioner.
She takes up the reins at a challenging time. The Covid-19 pandemic means now more than ever, children are vulnerable to poverty, hunger, and crime.
Recent crime stats showed children are increasingly becoming the victims of crime, and more worryingly, also the perpetrators.
One area of concern is our schools and the safety of learners. to this end, the commissioner is on a mission to learn from children themselves, what their learning experience during the pandemic has been.
I am a bit too old to be the voice of children. They have their own voice and we need to be able to listen to them, and I hope to play that facilitator tole.Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape
From the day Nomdo took office in June last year, she had children working in partnership with her.
When the Western Cape opened schools on 1 June, she says this interaction with children enabled her to have an understanding of what young people were feeling after being in lockdown and then transition out of the home back to schools.
She says connecting with children and their realities is an important part of the work she does and getting their voices and opinions to decision-makers.
A mental health issue from being in lockdown and then transitioning to school was prevalent among children, she notes.
The feared that transition into society when they have been messaged that death is at your door. You remember that kind of mindset that we had in hard lockdown.Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape
She says children's biggest concern was spreading the virus to loved ones.
It was really fear-provoking. So they were worried that they were going to be vectors of the disease and affect their loved ones and their parents if they are allowed to go out and go to school and come back and possibly be vectors of the disease. That was one of their biggest concerns at that time.Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape
There was much discussion at that stage about children being asymptomatic likely carriers of the virus and adults need to be mindful that young people are listening, adds Refilwe.
Nomdo also discusses the widespread impact of violence on children in the Western Cape and the importance of building a prevention culture in society.
I really want to challenge us to do the hard work to heal ou societyChristina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape
Nomdo emphasises the importance of the relationship between parents and children.
I really want to encourage parents to fully take up their role as the first child rights champions in their children's' lives, to build that bond of belonging and protection around their children.Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape
And of course, she insists, children need to be given a voice.
Listen to the inspiring and insightful interview with Christina Nomdo below:
