Latest Local
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. 8 January 2021 1:37 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
View all Business
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner

8 January 2021 12:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Children
Western Cape Children's Commissioner
COVID-19

Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.

In the middle of 2020, Christina Nomdo was appointed as the Western Cape Children's Commissioner.

She takes up the reins at a challenging time. The Covid-19 pandemic means now more than ever, children are vulnerable to poverty, hunger, and crime.

Recent crime stats showed children are increasingly becoming the victims of crime, and more worryingly, also the perpetrators.

One area of concern is our schools and the safety of learners. to this end, the commissioner is on a mission to learn from children themselves, what their learning experience during the pandemic has been.

I am a bit too old to be the voice of children. They have their own voice and we need to be able to listen to them, and I hope to play that facilitator tole.

Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape

From the day Nomdo took office in June last year, she had children working in partnership with her.

When the Western Cape opened schools on 1 June, she says this interaction with children enabled her to have an understanding of what young people were feeling after being in lockdown and then transition out of the home back to schools.

She says connecting with children and their realities is an important part of the work she does and getting their voices and opinions to decision-makers.

A mental health issue from being in lockdown and then transitioning to school was prevalent among children, she notes.

The feared that transition into society when they have been messaged that death is at your door. You remember that kind of mindset that we had in hard lockdown.

Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape

She says children's biggest concern was spreading the virus to loved ones.

It was really fear-provoking. So they were worried that they were going to be vectors of the disease and affect their loved ones and their parents if they are allowed to go out and go to school and come back and possibly be vectors of the disease. That was one of their biggest concerns at that time.

Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape

There was much discussion at that stage about children being asymptomatic likely carriers of the virus and adults need to be mindful that young people are listening, adds Refilwe.

Nomdo also discusses the widespread impact of violence on children in the Western Cape and the importance of building a prevention culture in society.

I really want to challenge us to do the hard work to heal ou society

Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape

Nomdo emphasises the importance of the relationship between parents and children.

I really want to encourage parents to fully take up their role as the first child rights champions in their children's' lives, to build that bond of belonging and protection around their children.

Christina Nomdo, Children's Commissioner - Western Cape

And of course, she insists, children need to be given a voice.

Listen to the inspiring and insightful interview with Christina Nomdo below:


