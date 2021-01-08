Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend





This comes after two consecutive nights of Stage 2 blackouts this week.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented overnight on Wednesday and Thursday to build up reserves after Eskom failed to bring some units back online following maintenance.

The power utility announced on Friday that the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the weekend.

Eskom says the system remains vulnerable and unstable and has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

It says it will use the lower demand for electricity over the weekend to build up emergency reserves in preparation for the expected higher demand next week.