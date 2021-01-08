Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates





Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says 87 inmates tested positive for Covid-19 at the Caledon prison in a period of four days.

Nxumalo says the Department of Correctional Services has assigned additional protective gear to a group of dedicated staff dealing with Covid-19 positive inmates.

He says Covid-19 infections among inmates across the country are generally low.

Instead, Nxumalo says correctional service staff are at a greater risk within their communities, especially in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

The situation is relatively calm. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

We had to place that facility under lockdown so that we could contain any further spread of Covid-19 infections. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

The inmates that are there cannot move out. We have downscaled in terms of the officials working there. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

Only dedicated staff members are working at sites where inmates have tested positive because they require additional protective gear in terms of PPE. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

