Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says 87 inmates tested positive for Covid-19 at the Caledon prison in a period of four days.
Nxumalo says the Department of Correctional Services has assigned additional protective gear to a group of dedicated staff dealing with Covid-19 positive inmates.
RELATED: This second wave is coming hard on us - Union on Covid-19 deaths among police
He says Covid-19 infections among inmates across the country are generally low.
Instead, Nxumalo says correctional service staff are at a greater risk within their communities, especially in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.
RELATED: 'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released
The situation is relatively calm.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
We had to place that facility under lockdown so that we could contain any further spread of Covid-19 infections.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
The inmates that are there cannot move out. We have downscaled in terms of the officials working there.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
Only dedicated staff members are working at sites where inmates have tested positive because they require additional protective gear in terms of PPE.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.Read More
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO
SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring process.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend
Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.Read More
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.Read More
Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups
WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
Beach ban: Watersports only allowed for 'recognised sporting bodies' - law prof
A law professor has responded to a supposed 'grey area' in the new Level 3 rules after an attorney sent a letter to a local police station.Read More
Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'
Justice Project South Africa has warned that motorists should not rely on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's recent social media announcement.Read More
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy.Read More