SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO
The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, which is almost half of the 600 redundancies that were originally projected.
The corporation has concluded its extended Section 189 process in consultation with unions and other stakeholders.
RELATED: SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
COO Ian Plaatjes says the SABC had to come up with other interventions in order to reduce the final number of jobs on the line.
He says the proposed interventions include salary freezes for three years, scrapping leave encashment as well as reduced annual and sick leave.
However, organised labour has not yet agreed to some of these measures.
Plaatjes explains that the final number of retrenchments could be further reduced if staff apply for 107 vacancies available at the public broadcaster.
Some staff members have also been given the option of severance packages and early retirement.
The final number is 303.Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC
There are 107 vacancies though so that 303 can apply for those vacancies.Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC
We still have the process of early retirement and VSP (voluntary severance package) are still open. So if people apply for that and create vacancies, the 303 will be able to apply for those vacancies as well.Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC
Listen to the latest update on The Midday Report:
More from Business
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend
Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen ReesRead More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights'
Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike.Read More
More from Local
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.Read More
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates
No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend
Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.Read More
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.Read More
Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups
WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
Beach ban: Watersports only allowed for 'recognised sporting bodies' - law prof
A law professor has responded to a supposed 'grey area' in the new Level 3 rules after an attorney sent a letter to a local police station.Read More
Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'
Justice Project South Africa has warned that motorists should not rely on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's recent social media announcement.Read More
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'
The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy.Read More