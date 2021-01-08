SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO





The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, which is almost half of the 600 redundancies that were originally projected.

The corporation has concluded its extended Section 189 process in consultation with unions and other stakeholders.

RELATED: SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on'

COO Ian Plaatjes says the SABC had to come up with other interventions in order to reduce the final number of jobs on the line.

He says the proposed interventions include salary freezes for three years, scrapping leave encashment as well as reduced annual and sick leave.

However, organised labour has not yet agreed to some of these measures.

Plaatjes explains that the final number of retrenchments could be further reduced if staff apply for 107 vacancies available at the public broadcaster.

Some staff members have also been given the option of severance packages and early retirement.

The final number is 303. Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC

There are 107 vacancies though so that 303 can apply for those vacancies. Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC

We still have the process of early retirement and VSP (voluntary severance package) are still open. So if people apply for that and create vacancies, the 303 will be able to apply for those vacancies as well. Ian Plaatjes, Chief Operating Officer - SABC

Listen to the latest update on The Midday Report: