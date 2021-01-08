SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach





An elderly couple was reportedly stopped by two SANParks rangers while walking on Scarborough Beach.

Eyewitness accounts describe how the couple appeared to be complying with the ranger's instructions to leave the beach but were stopped again when trying to exit via a boardwalk.

There are accounts of a frail man of about 75 years-old being wrestled to the ground by rangers, actions that are being criticised as a gross overuse of force by members of the public.

Table Mountain National Park declined the invitation to explain the incident but chose to rather send Afternoons with Pippa Hudson a written statement.

Sanparks is investigating the incident between its rangers and two individuals who were allegedly found walking along Scarborough beach within Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on 4 January 2021.

The matter is currently being investigated internally and by the South African Police Services (SAPS) to determine all the facts.

SANParks is further aware of the social media reports from eyewitnesses, and would like to request that they contact the Acting Park Manager, Mr. Barry Stoffels or SAPS Simonstown to provide their account of the incident, rather than through social media.

We would like to advice the general public that the country is still under level three of the nationwide lockdown, where beach activities are not permitted in hotspot areas, under which Table Mountain National Park is included.

Parkscape chair and member of the Friends of Table Mountain group Nicky Schmidt talks to Pippa Hudson about what transpired.

As a member of a ministerial task team, Schmidt was alerted on Tuesday by a fellow task team member who lives in Scarborough about the incident which her husband had witnessed.

She asked, what should we do about it, and I said get witness statements. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

The first witness who came forward was not willing to give a public statement, she says.

She was afraid of the repercussions from SANParks. One of the things that has come through is that people are afraid. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

Schmidt says it is very worrying considering Environmental Minister Barbara Creesey came to Cape Town last year to set up a task team following on the Nic Dlamini incident to stop these kinds of abuses.

Cyclist Nicholas Dlamini allegedly had his arm broken by rangers in a similar encounter at Silvermine in 2019, which is still the subject of ongoing legal action.

So what is purported to have happened at Scarborough Beach?

Schmidt says the couple who are from Europe had gone down to the beach.

He is recovering from cerebral malaria and wanted to put his toes in the river. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

She says they must have walked onto the beach from there where they were apprehended by SANParks rangers. They were asked to leave the beach which they agreed to do.

They reached the boardwalk but were then told to remain there, she says.

The rangers left them at that point, presumably with a view to coming back. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

She says the man started to feel faint and unwell. Being a doctor he knew he had to get his medication and said he was going to leave.

The wife said that's fine, I'll stay here and wait for the rangers to return. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

The access to the beach is on private land, she explains.

As he walked off, he was accosted on private land. And the eyewitness reports indicate that he was stopped by the rangers, he was wrestled face-first into the ground, at which point his wife seeing what was happening, came running up to his aid and said leave him alone, he's done nothing wrong. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

He left and his wife then remonstrated the rangers and there are photos on social media of her sitting on the ground surrounded by rangers, says Schmidt.

There may have been a language problem as the couple was from Europe and in addition, tourists are not all aware of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown regulations, she says, so this may have played a role in what transpired.

So there is confusion. But let's accept there was a transgression, but it does not warrant this level of aggression that the eyewitnesses have reported. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

The couple apparently does not want to be named and are fearful of repercussions.

Schmidt says sadly there have been numerous reports since the Dlamini incident of ranger abuse, but emphasises there are many good rangers as well.

Listen to the interview below: