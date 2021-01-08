SABC retrenchments: 'More will follow if unions don’t accept alternatives'





The SABC will retrench at least 303 employees – almost half the projected number.

SABC employees protesting against retrenchments. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN

The public broadcaster said it may be able to reduce the final number of retrenchments if labour unions accept these proposed alternatives to job cuts:

Three-year salary freeze for all employees

Fewer annual leave days

Termination of the practice of “encashment” of leave

Fewer sick leave days

If, however, unions do not agree to the proposals, the 300 jobs that were saved now may be affected by a new Section 189 process, said Chief Operations Officer Ian Plaatjies.

The Communications Workers Union accuses the SABC of negotiating in bad faith, but Plaatjies says the Section 189 process can withstand legal scrutiny.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Plaatjies.

This is the end. We started off with 600… the final number is 303, but there are 170 vacancies, and they can apply… Ian Plaatjies, Chief Operations Officer - SABC

I don’t think in my lifetime I will ever see buy-in from unions for a retrenchment process… Ian Plaatjies, Chief Operations Officer - SABC

The unions asked us not to engage with staff directly… staff felt that unions weren’t sharing information adequately… This time, we had 28 sessions directly with staff… all staff were consulted… Ian Plaatjies, Chief Operations Officer - SABC

We set a target of reducing our staff bill by R700 million… Ian Plaatjies, Chief Operations Officer - SABC

