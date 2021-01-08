Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past

8 January 2021 5:54 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
APARTHEID
Ben Horowitz
Highlands North High School
School reunion

Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid.

It is the 40th reunion for the class of 1981 from Highlands North Boys High in Johannesburg.

One old boy from the class of '81 decided to reflect on what that time meant to him and what he feels needs to be done.

Freelance writer and film director Ben Horowitz penned a poignant piece in The Daily Maverick entitled A open letter to the Highlands North Boys’ High School matric class of 1981.

. His opening paragraph reads: As we prepare to mark the 40th reunion of our 1981 matric class, let’s not turn it into a display of collective amnesia or an orgy of back-slapping and nostalgia for the good old days. I hope we don’t celebrate the disgusting culture that so many of us embraced. Let’s have a reunion, but let’s agree that many of us have much to admit to and much to apologise for.

Horowitz chats to John Maytham about his open letter which he wrote.

We grew up in a pretty awful society under apartheid and some of us behaved atrociously as kids.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

I think it is important to know that I wrote the letter so not the whole group relates to what I am writing about. Many of us had the same experience. Some didn't, some think those were the best years of their lives.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

He says for him it is a personal journey and when he was notified of the reunion it felt like an opportunity for reflection and growth.

He describes some of the incidents he refers to in the letter.

It outlines an extremely homophobic, racist, and sexist that we grew up in and how years later...many of us have kept that bottled up.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

There is a white narrative of white people of my generation that we have tried to move on from those days but I have come to realise that this does not help us or the people we were so alienated and isolated from in those days.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

He hopes his initiative helps others deal with the truth sooner rather than later.

It's corny but I believe truth can set us free.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

He says Highlands North is a very different school now made up largely black pupils from less advantaged circumstances. He hopes a reunion of what was then an all-white privileged class can give back now.

Many of us have done well and the reunion needs to benefit the school now.

Ben Horowitz, Freelance writer and film director

Listen to Ben Horowitz's interview below with John Maytham:


