Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021
Alyssa Dehrmann is an expert in the popular KonMari Method created by renowned Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo.
The method involves turning cluttered homes into spaces for inspiration and happiness, Dehrmann.
When following the KonMari Method, belongings must be divided into the following five categories:
- Clothing
- Books
- Paperwork
- Komono (miscellaneous items)
- Mementos (items with sentimental value)
When tidying up, your items must be sorted out in the order of these categories and not room-by-room, Dehrmann advises.
Once you have brought everything out into the open, you must sort your items and only keep things that spark happiness and have a meaningful purpose.
Dehrmann shares her expert decluttering lessons learned from the Marie Kondo method with CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King:
There is most certainly a correct order for tidying... There are five main categories with specific reason and they need to be followed in the correct order.Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
The sentimental items category is the most difficult one.Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
Once you've got all your categories lined up, you need to address every single item that you own. Does it spark happiness in you? Does it have a meaningful purpose?Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
The whole aim is that you only want to surround yourself with things that make you happy and discard things that bring you down or don't serve a purpose.Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
The reason that tidying by room almost never works is because you go through the items in your one room and then you move to the next room and you happen to have similar items in the next room but you've already addressed those items in the previous room.Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
You realise how much you actually own... Once you've gone through everything and decided what to keep, you want to create a home where everything needs to go.Alyssa Dehrmann, KonMari organising consultant
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
