Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Business
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
View all Opinion
Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

9 January 2021 9:07 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
JP Smith
City of Cape Towns Safety and Security Directorate
Covid-19 deaths

The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate is mourning the loss of several staff members who have died due to Covid-19.

Five staffers in the directorate have died as a result of Covid-19 in the past week, according to JP Smith.

Smith, the mayco member for safety and security, says a total of nine active staff members have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.

He says the directorate has been hard-hit by Covid-19 due to the nature of the essential work that staff members are required to perform on the frontline.

Times have been tough, not just for those who have been infected, but also colleagues who have had to go into quarantine where exposure has been confirmed, those who have lost loved ones and those for whom work has been a stop-start affair due to facility closures. But through the turmoil, staff have continued to deliver services to our residents and for this we commend them

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Since March, 797 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 643 recoveries to date.

At present, 136 staffers are infected, seven of whom are in hospital.

Smith says the City has invested heavily in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the establishment of workplace protocols to help mitigate the risk to their staff.

The City will pay a fitting tribute to its fallen staff members at a later stage when the worst of the pandemic is over and regulations allow, he adds.


More from Local

young child boy school homework stress learning stationery reading 123rf

School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains

9 January 2021 10:55 AM

Refusal to go to school can be triggered by stressful events in a child's life, explains clinical psychologist Dr. David Rosenstein.

Teenage Schoolboy Sitting At Desk With Head Down

Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past

8 January 2021 5:54 PM

Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid.

201112-foreign-nationals-edjpg

Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms

8 January 2021 4:12 PM

Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.

Scarborough Beach Western Cape

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

8 January 2021 3:42 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.

34c29a45-61be-4f7a-8563-0fdb6331650c.jpg

SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO

8 January 2021 2:14 PM

SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring process.

181030leeuwkop

Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates

8 January 2021 1:37 PM

No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend

8 January 2021 12:39 PM

Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.

Mother and daughter custody children divorce 123rflifestyle 123rf

Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner

8 January 2021 12:29 PM

Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups

8 January 2021 11:57 AM

WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month.

Alcohol domestic violence gender based violence GBV 123rf

Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data

8 January 2021 11:01 AM

The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).

Trending

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

Politics

Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

Local

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: In conversation with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

9 January 2021 12:31 PM

Brisbane locks down as new strains put Australia on high alert

9 January 2021 11:38 AM

New COVID-19 variant found in eight US states: Official data

9 January 2021 11:19 AM

