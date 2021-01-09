Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week





Five staffers in the directorate have died as a result of Covid-19 in the past week, according to JP Smith.

Smith, the mayco member for safety and security, says a total of nine active staff members have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.

He says the directorate has been hard-hit by Covid-19 due to the nature of the essential work that staff members are required to perform on the frontline.

Times have been tough, not just for those who have been infected, but also colleagues who have had to go into quarantine where exposure has been confirmed, those who have lost loved ones and those for whom work has been a stop-start affair due to facility closures. But through the turmoil, staff have continued to deliver services to our residents and for this we commend them JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Since March, 797 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 643 recoveries to date.

At present, 136 staffers are infected, seven of whom are in hospital.

Smith says the City has invested heavily in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the establishment of workplace protocols to help mitigate the risk to their staff.

The City will pay a fitting tribute to its fallen staff members at a later stage when the worst of the pandemic is over and regulations allow, he adds.