Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week
Five staffers in the directorate have died as a result of Covid-19 in the past week, according to JP Smith.
Smith, the mayco member for safety and security, says a total of nine active staff members have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in March 2020.
He says the directorate has been hard-hit by Covid-19 due to the nature of the essential work that staff members are required to perform on the frontline.
Times have been tough, not just for those who have been infected, but also colleagues who have had to go into quarantine where exposure has been confirmed, those who have lost loved ones and those for whom work has been a stop-start affair due to facility closures. But through the turmoil, staff have continued to deliver services to our residents and for this we commend themJP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Since March, 797 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 643 recoveries to date.
At present, 136 staffers are infected, seven of whom are in hospital.
Smith says the City has invested heavily in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the establishment of workplace protocols to help mitigate the risk to their staff.
The City will pay a fitting tribute to its fallen staff members at a later stage when the worst of the pandemic is over and regulations allow, he adds.
More from Local
School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains
Refusal to go to school can be triggered by stressful events in a child's life, explains clinical psychologist Dr. David Rosenstein.Read More
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past
Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid.Read More
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.Read More
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO
SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring process.Read More
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates
No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend
Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend.Read More
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner
Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.Read More
Winde: Western Cape govt has already identified vaccine priority groups
WC government is waiting for further details on exactly when and how the first one million vaccines will be delivered this month.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More