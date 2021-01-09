School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains





School refusal is a term that describes a child who refuses to go to school on a regular basis or has problems staying in school.

It's characterised by signs of anxiety in school-aged children and can be seen in different types of situations, Dr. Rosenstein advises.

He explains that school refusal is different from truancy, which is intentional and unjustified absenteeism usually by older kids.

Children with school refusal often complain about feeling unwell shortly before it is time to leave for school or they are repeatedly sick at school with physical symptoms such as a tummy bug, headache or nausea.

School refusal can also result in difficulty concentrating in class, tantrums, mood swings, and overall distress in children.

Dr. Rosenstein says it can be caused by stressful life events, such as a sick parent, divorce, death in the family, relocation, or bullying.

Many kids with school refusal feel overwhelmed by school and struggle with clinical conditions such as social anxiety or separation anxiety.

Many children struggle to articulate the reasons why they feel uneasy at school, he adds.

School refusal is not a behavioural problem and parents or guardians should not see punishment as the solution.

Children who refuse school need help from their parents and school officials, as well as mental health support.

There's often a precipitating cause, difficulties at home, difficulty with parents. Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

One of the common features is that a child feels unsafe at school. Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

Some children will try go to school, but then they will call mum or dad... They may have tummy aches or just struggle to be there the whole day and want to come home. Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

Truancy is if the child in covertly refusing to be at school. It is often in adolescence, usually older children. Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

With school refusal, the child is often anxious. That's one of the primary features. The causes of it are multiple. Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

