Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended





Trump's account was shut down for good on Friday in an effort to prevent further violence following the attack on the US Capitol building earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Trump was temporarily locked out of his account with over 88 million followers, after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Twitter Inc. says it made the decision to permanently ban him on Friday after a close review of recent tweets from his account @realDonaldTrump.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action", Twitter Inc has said in a statement.

On Friday 8 January 2021 President Donald J. Trump tweeted:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

The company says Trump's recent tweets may be seen as fuelling plans for future armed protests and violence.