Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid. 8 January 2021 5:54 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
Politics

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

9 January 2021 11:39 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Donald Trump
Twitter
Twitter Inc
US President Donald Trump
Twitter suspends Trump

US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the platform announced.

Trump's account was shut down for good on Friday in an effort to prevent further violence following the attack on the US Capitol building earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Trump was temporarily locked out of his account with over 88 million followers, after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Twitter Inc. says it made the decision to permanently ban him on Friday after a close review of recent tweets from his account @realDonaldTrump.

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action", Twitter Inc has said in a statement.

On Friday 8 January 2021 President Donald J. Trump tweeted:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

The company says Trump's recent tweets may be seen as fuelling plans for future armed protests and violence.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Twitter Inc

Teenage Schoolboy Sitting At Desk With Head Down

Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past

8 January 2021 5:54 PM

Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid.

Scarborough Beach Western Cape

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

8 January 2021 3:42 PM

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired.

Mother and daughter custody children divorce 123rflifestyle 123rf

Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner

8 January 2021 12:29 PM

Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members.

Vaccine bottle from ice storage Covid-19 vaccine 123rf

'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine'

7 January 2021 4:39 PM

South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

masi1gif

Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night

7 January 2021 2:08 PM

CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday.

201228-ramaphosa-edjpg

Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

7 January 2021 1:02 PM

Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight.

kataza-4jpg

[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all

7 January 2021 12:08 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza.

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights'

7 January 2021 10:25 AM

Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike.

SAB beer crates

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Senekal

Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'

6 January 2021 1:36 PM

Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help.

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

Politics

Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week

Local

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

Local Politics

WATCH LIVE: In conversation with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

9 January 2021 12:31 PM

Brisbane locks down as new strains put Australia on high alert

9 January 2021 11:38 AM

New COVID-19 variant found in eight US states: Official data

9 January 2021 11:19 AM

