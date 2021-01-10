6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain
Fitness enthusiast and Kfm Mornings host Liezel van der Westhuizen says workout trends have changed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Van der Westhuizen has encouraged Capetonians to try out more unconventional exercise activities this year.
Here are some of her suggestions:
- Check out training videos by Fitness, Health and Active (FHA) on YouTube
- Join sunset and sunrise workout sessions at the Ideas Cartel rooftop on Loop Street
- Get fit with outdoor workouts hosted by the Storm Centre on Bree Street
- Lace up and visit the Rollercade, the first indoor roller skating amusement park in Cape Town
- Get bouncing and join Tramps SA for both live and online rebounding classes
- Visit SUP Cape Town for a day of stand up paddling at the V&A Waterfront
Things like stand-up paddling, roller skating, the aqua bikes in the ocean - once the beaches are open again - those are fun things that you can do with the family or alone, and you still keep fit and get active at the same time.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
I love that people are now doing 10-minute exercise.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
You don't have to be the fastest, it's just about getting out there and having fun.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
