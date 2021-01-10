6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 49-year-old man for selling liquor from his home in Meiringspark during the Level 3 alcohol ban. 10 January 2021 10:25 AM
School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains Refusal to go to school can be triggered by stressful events in a child's life, explains clinical psychologist Dr. David Rosenstei... 9 January 2021 10:55 AM
Five staffers from City's security directorate succumb to Covid-19 in one week The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate is mourning the loss of several staff members who have died due to Covid-1... 9 January 2021 9:07 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
Highlands North '81 old boy uses 40th reunion to reflect on wrongs of the past Ben Horowitz talks to John Maytham about why he feels this is an opportunity to apologise for past wrongdoings during Apartheid. 8 January 2021 5:54 PM
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired. 8 January 2021 3:42 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to g... 10 January 2021 8:47 AM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain

You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021.

Fitness enthusiast and Kfm Mornings host Liezel van der Westhuizen says workout trends have changed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Van der Westhuizen has encouraged Capetonians to try out more unconventional exercise activities this year.

Here are some of her suggestions:

Things like stand-up paddling, roller skating, the aqua bikes in the ocean - once the beaches are open again - those are fun things that you can do with the family or alone, and you still keep fit and get active at the same time.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

I love that people are now doing 10-minute exercise.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

You don't have to be the fastest, it's just about getting out there and having fun.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Media personality and fitness enthusiast

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


decluttering declutter tidying organising folded clothes clean room 123rf

Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021

9 January 2021 9:40 AM

A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space.

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Life hack hacks 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

7 January 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.

Earphones music listening 123rf

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

7 January 2021 11:24 AM

Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.

Steak braai 123rf

There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace

7 January 2021 10:48 AM

UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!"

18b459e2-eef8-403e-bd68-aa76d3da2114.jpg.jpeg

Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you

6 January 2021 7:47 PM

'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.

The Mandalorian Star Wars 123rf

10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM

People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Bitcoin 123rfbusiness 123rf

'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'

5 January 2021 12:55 PM

"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"

Grapefruit vagina orange 123rf

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

5 January 2021 10:47 AM

"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”

