Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off

10 January 2021 10:25 AM
by Qama Qukula
SAPS
North West police
Alcohol ban
level 3
booze ban
Lockdown arrests

Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 49-year-old man for selling liquor from his home in Meiringspark during the Level 3 alcohol ban.

The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after being found with various types of liquor stored in the backyard of his home business.

Liquor worth R125,000 was confiscated by SAPS officers.

The police received a tip-off about liquor being sold on the premises, says SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Amogelang Malwetse.

"On arrival, they searched the house and found liquor which the suspect denied having on initial interview. He later confessed that he is selling it", Malwetse said in a statement.

The man was immediately issued with a R3,000 fine for contravening Regulation 77 (1)(b) on the sale, dispensing or distribution of liquor under the Disaster Management Act.

At the same time, police in the Eastern Cape's Jeffreys Bay arrested five men for contravening the lockdown measures, by transporting liquor and traveling during the curfew period.

It is also suspected that the men were in possession of stolen property.

In the Sarah Baartman District, 37 police stations in the Sarah Baartman recorded 706 arrests for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations between 30 December 2020 to 05 January 2021.

Some people were fined for not wearing a mask to visiting beaches. Among those who were fined was a tavern owner in Thornhill, who was allegedly selling liquor to patrons on New Year's Eve.

An owner was fined R10 000,00 and police also seized almost 6,000 litres of liquor valued around one million rand.


