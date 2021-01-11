Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
It's possibly the most unlikely premise on which you might imagine a show aimed at 4-8 year olds would be based.
Danish public broadcasting network DR is facing criticism for a new animated children's program 'John Dillermand' in which the titular character is a man with an extraordinarily large penis.
The word 'diller' is Danish slang for penis, so the title of the show translates literally to 'John Penis-man'.
EWN's UK and Europe correspondent Gavin Grey spoke about some of the responses to the program since its debut.
John Dillermand faces various challenges with his record-breaking genitals.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
The genitals have their own muscular activity and can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag, steal ice cream from children and use his genitalia to cook a barbeque.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
Since it's debut, says Grey, opponents of the show have condemned the program, but not everyone thinks it's problematic.
An associate professor stepped forward and said it's a celebration of the power of male genitalia.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
Broadcaster DR has defended the show, saying it is not intended to be a commentary on gender and could “just as easily have made a program about a woman with no control over her vagina".
denmark created a children’s claymation show about a guy with a MASSIVE d*ck called ‘John Dillermand’ and these are just a few of moments from the show pic.twitter.com/ibr1HUOwKY— Millennial Grandma🎄Black Lives Matter (@MillennialGran7) January 7, 2021
