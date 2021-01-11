Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug
A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has spoken anonymously to Cape Talk about the recent raid on a hospital in Durban accused of dispensing the banned anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin.
The member asked for his identity to be protected in light of threats he has received.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, the member said that the raid at Mayville's Ahmed Al-Kadi (AAK) hospital on 7 January followed a tip-off from a member of the public.
Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of parasites in animals and has been lauded as a ‘miracle treatment’ for Covid-19, however, it has not yet been approved for use on humans.
We confronted the pharmacist and he admitted that he had dispensed the drug and this was confirmed by the hospital manager.Anonymous member - Sahpra
The member says there was evidence a prescription had been issued for a drug, allowing it to be dispensed.
According to the pharmacist, someone had dropped off a package, and that someone is not clear.Anonymous member - Sahpra
It's claimed the hospital and the pharmacist dispensed the drug free of charge.
This runs contrary to good medical practice and Sahpra is pursuing a criminal case against the pharmacist and the hospital manager.Anonymous member - Sahpra
We got a lot of resistance from the hospital, they weren't very cooperative and that is why we have to pursue the investigation.Anonymous member - Sahpra
At the moment there's not enough evidence that it is fit to use for humans to treat Covid-19.Anonymous member - Sahpra
We've put the information on the Sahpra website about the dangers.Anonymous member - Sahpra
Sahpra has urged the public and doctors not to prescribe Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 until its safety and efficacy is verified.
