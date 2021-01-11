Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert
With the continued backlog for vehicle and drivers licence renewals never seeming to come to an end, CapeTalk listeners have asked what impact this might have had on insurance claims because technically speaking, claims can be rejected should one of the parties involved in an accident is found to have an expired licence, whether it be for the driver or for the vehicle.
Also, a number of insurers have not only offered discounts of around 10% as a way to cushion the effects of the pandemic but also to match the fact that fewer vehicles have been on the road as a result of lockdown, while others have offered packages where you pay premiums based on the distance travelled in a month.
Might one be at risk of having an insurance claim refused as a result of a driver or vehicle licence having expired and with government not tabling an extension to the period of validity?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner for King Price.
He agrees the process is not going as smoothly as in the past 'for obvious reasons', as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hamper the licence centres.
But he says, there are two issues impacting the backlog.
1. People are being negligent about renewing their licences on time.
2. The process is going so slowly currently that people are not able to receive their new licence on time.
He says the approach to this from the insurance side is more or less the same.
People are finding themselves in two scenarios that are getting them worried. The first one is where your vehicle licence expired and the second is where your driver's licence has expired.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
He explains that on one's vehicle licence there will not be a determination in your contract of insurance that says you will have no cover if your vehicle licence has expired.
He explains the wording in most insurance policies.
What we most often see in every contract is that you have a responsibility to ensure that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
He says the question asked by insurers is whether there is a change in the risk at the moment when the vehicle licence expired.
Say, for example, you could not get the vehicle licence renewed quickly enough, and you are in an accident, and your insurer wants to now come back to you and say listen, your vehicle is not licenced therefore we are not going to pay your claim. That is nonsense. It can't happen.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
If a claim is challenged on such grounds, he says the difference in the risk has to be assessed.
If a vehicle is not roadworthy, for example, the tires are smooth or the breaks are not in a good condition, and that contributed to the accident, then there is a material link between what the client did not comply with and the accident.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
But if the car is in a roadworthy condition but the licence has expired, that does not apply, he emphasises.
It does not change the risk for the insurer and so they cannot reject those claims.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
This is an industry-wide rule and if any claim is rejected on such grounds, Van Vuuren encourages people to contact an attorney or short-term insurance Ombudsman to assist as that is utterly unacceptable.
He says this applies similarly if one's driver's licence has expired but the person is an experienced driver. As long as the driver at the time of receiving cover for a vehicle had a valid licence the policy must be honoured, he explains.
There is a little catch there - in your renewed licence, for example, there could have been an endorsement that you can only drive with glasses, which may result in you being a higher risk.Wynand van Vuuren, Customer Experience Partner - King Price
But overall, he says, an experienced driver who's licence has lapsed a few weeks, cannot have a claim rejected by insurers.
Listen to the interview below:
