'We can't cope anymore' - volunteers asked to 'adopt' Covid-19 frontline workers





A nationwide call to action is being issued by health workers on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They're appealing for volunteers to step up to help relieve some of the pressure on doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel who say they're buckling under the weight of the crisis.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto Dr Amelia Brink at Mediclinic SA says it's taking its toll on the physical and mental wellbeing of workers.

Things are just getting worse...you don't see the end in sight. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Brink says they're asking for volunteers, the first priority being counselling support practitioners.

Healthworkers are notorious for not reaching out for help... Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Patients dying around you, having to tell family after family after family bad news... Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Registered therapists and counsellors are being asked to go to hospitals to identify staff who are in need of support.

At Mediclinic we've had about 50 counsellors on site this week. The response has been overwhelming. It's really boosted moral. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Hospitals are also asking people to 'adopt' a healthcare worker during their shift, says Brink.

Forming little groups of 4-5 community people that can adopt a nurse for a month or two. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Encouraging him or her, praying with him or her, talking to them to find out what their needs are. Supplying them with a snack for their shift. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

We've had 160 nurses already adopted. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

Brink says the situation of healthcare workers being pushed to the limit is not unique to the Mediclinic group.

I've got colleagues in hospitals across the country and they all report the same situation. Dr Amelia Brink, Paediatrician - Mediclinic SA

To sign up as a volunteer, click here https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/corporate/corona-virus/covid-19-volunteering.html

