Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died
Award-winning gospel music star Israel Mosehla has died at the age of 50. His family confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.
Born in Soweto, Mosehla came from a family of worshippers, his mother and father were both preachers and musicians.
The family released three albums in the 1980's and as part of the group 'G-Effect' Mosehla had the opportunity to tour the US, Brazil, and the UK in the early 2000's.
He later branched out on his own as a solo artist, garnering himself several awards including Best Praise Album for Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla at the Crown Gospel Music Awards.
The details surrounding the 'Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death have yet to be confirmed.
On Monday #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter, with users sharing memories and videos of the late performer.
Radio presenter Khanyi Magubane said, "the Gospel Industry will never be the same again".
A great worshipper has fallen 💔💔😭😭 #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/PgWNEj3a23— Shad MyShadz (@shad_myshadz) January 11, 2021
You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. 😭😭😭 Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla... #monatebreakfastshow #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/aM1CF4rKlq— SustainedMomentum (@Twasagirl) January 11, 2021
The Gospel Industry will never be the same again. I will always fondly remember the interviews I did with you many times on SAfm and you were always passionate about your calling and ministry. Thank you for the rich legacy of music you've left us with. 💔💔 #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/xltAySEyUq— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 11, 2021
In December, Mosehla addressed his fans via a video post on Facebook in which he spoke of 2020 having been 'such a difficult year'.
'Thank you guys for your love and support and everything you have done for me" he said.
Speaking about entering into a new year Mosehla said he believed God would 'restore and rebuild that which was broken'.
"Let's go into 2021 with an expectation that God is going to take us to another level".
More from Local
GSH frontline doctor recounts harrowing life on the Covid wards during 2nd wave
Groote Schuur Hospital doctor, Zane Stemming describes the stressful experience medical staff have on the wards daily.Read More
'My letter to Milnerton SAPS was aimed at seeking clarity over beach ban rules'
Attorney Shayne Krige explains the intention behind the leaked letter that he wrote to the Milnerton SAPS station commander.Read More
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?
Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.Read More
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective
Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says.Read More
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot
The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.Read More
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.Read More
'We can't cope anymore' - volunteers asked to 'adopt' Covid-19 frontline workers
Are you able to 'adopt' a healthcare worker on the Covid-19 frontline?Read More
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert
KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.'Read More
Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug
Sahpra is pleading with both the public and doctors not to prescribe Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Covid-19.Read More
Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off
Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 49-year-old man for selling liquor from his home in Meiringspark during the Level 3 alcohol ban.Read More
More from Entertainment
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot
The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.Read More
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis
Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.Read More
From rural Limpopo to the world stage, the inspiring story of Ndlovu Youth Choir
Ralf Schmitt, the conductor of the famed Ndlovu Youth Choir, opens up about the choral group's journey from humble beginnings to global recognition.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world
12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie
The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves
Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey.Read More