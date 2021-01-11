Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died





Award-winning gospel music star Israel Mosehla has died at the age of 50. His family confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE on Monday morning.

Born in Soweto, Mosehla came from a family of worshippers, his mother and father were both preachers and musicians.

The family released three albums in the 1980's and as part of the group 'G-Effect' Mosehla had the opportunity to tour the US, Brazil, and the UK in the early 2000's.

He later branched out on his own as a solo artist, garnering himself several awards including Best Praise Album for Praise and Worship Encounter with Israel Mosehla at the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

The details surrounding the 'Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death have yet to be confirmed.

On Monday #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter, with users sharing memories and videos of the late performer.

Radio presenter Khanyi Magubane said, "the Gospel Industry will never be the same again".

You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. 😭😭😭 Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla... #monatebreakfastshow #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/aM1CF4rKlq — SustainedMomentum (@Twasagirl) January 11, 2021

The Gospel Industry will never be the same again. I will always fondly remember the interviews I did with you many times on SAfm and you were always passionate about your calling and ministry. Thank you for the rich legacy of music you've left us with. 💔💔 #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/xltAySEyUq — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 11, 2021

In December, Mosehla addressed his fans via a video post on Facebook in which he spoke of 2020 having been 'such a difficult year'.

'Thank you guys for your love and support and everything you have done for me" he said.

Speaking about entering into a new year Mosehla said he believed God would 'restore and rebuild that which was broken'.

"Let's go into 2021 with an expectation that God is going to take us to another level".