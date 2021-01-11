AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution





Their legal teams are expected to meet on Monday to provide more detail about how they plan to challenge the state in court.

AfriFroum and Solidarity argue that private companies should be allowed to independently source and distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl says that government cannot have a monopoly on deciding who receives the vaccine and who does not.

The lobby group believes that allowing the private sector to purchase and distribute Covid-19 vaccines will mitigate the risk of potential corruption and mismanagement.

RELATED: Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

According to Van Zyl, lawyers will be reviewing the recent news that pharmacy chains Clicks and Dis-Chem plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines.

He says AfriForum did not approach the government before instructing their legal team to prepare a case because he claims they have been "unresponsive" in the past.

Van Zyl adds that the aim of the legal challenge is to ensure that there is no government interference or obstacles in the way of the private sector for the acquisition and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

AfriForum's stance is that the government cannot have a monopoly on deciding who receives the vaccine and who does not. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

What we saw during the first lockdown here in South Africa was that anywhere where the government has a monopoly on any Covid-19 related activity or policy, corruption and mismanagement were ramapant. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

AfriForum's stance is that we need to give the private sector the opportunity to also get involved in the distribution of the vaccine to those who want it in order to prevent this type of mismanagement or abuse of power by the government. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

Today when our legal team meets they will be deciding and discussing what the form of our legal challenge will be... To my knowledge, we should have more updates on that by the end of the day. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast: