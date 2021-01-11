Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot





We're only a few days into 2021 but it looks like the new year is already shining favorably upon media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

The Idols judge is celebrating after his cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef became the highest-selling cookbook in the country recently, even beating off competition from the Naked Chef himself, Jamie Oliver.

God is good all the time....thanks to all of u pic.twitter.com/1sfh2EDN02 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 8, 2021

The book follows on from the success of Mhlongo-Motaung's TV show, Dinner at Somizi's, in which he interviews his celebrity friends while cooking up a delicious meal for them to enjoy.

Somizi joined Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast recently to talk about his inspiration for the book.

The cookbook inspiration came from my Instagram followers after I started posting every meal that I cooked, and that was way before the TV show. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The book is for people who are scared of the kitchen and who should be okay with making mistakes in the kitchen. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

We are number 1 in South Africa 🇿🇦!!!❤️🔥 and this team made it happen!



Dinner at Somizi's cookbook is available at CNA (@cna_africa)🎉



Shout out to the team of the year!



Author & Visionary: @somizi

Photography: @pedrothe3rd

Writing: @emmanueltjiya pic.twitter.com/6pGlOjDGEu — Pedrothe3rd | Photographer (@pedrothe3rd_) January 8, 2021

Click to listen to the podcast from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King and guest Somizi: