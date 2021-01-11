'My letter to Milnerton SAPS was aimed at seeking clarity over beach ban rules'
Krige penned a private letter to the local police station dated 5 January 2021 after receiving some complaints about the enforcement of beach regulations on Sunset Beach.
A section of the letter was widely shared on social media. North West University law professor Elmien Du Plessis shared her reaction to the letter on CapeTalk last week.
Krige says he wrote to the station commander with the aim of having a conversation about the enforcement of beach regulations, which he says have been inconsistent.
His legal opinion is that individual recreational sports are allowed under the new level 3 regulations, including watersports such as kitesurfing because there is no congregating involved in such activities.
Krige also argues that:
- the sea is not specifically closed under the adjusted Level 3 regulations
- being on the beach is not a criminal offence, however, it is an offence if you congregate and to refuse to disperse
- professional sports are allowed on the beach
- the purpose of the ban is to stop people from congregating on the beach
For a couple of days after the regulations came into force, police officers were giving people on the beaches contradictory information.Shayne Krige, Attorney - Werksmans Attorney
I was approached by some professional sportsmen and asked to clarify the situation.Shayne Krige, Attorney - Werksmans Attorney
I penned a private letter to the Milnerton SAPS saying this is how we see the law and can we have a discussion about this.Shayne Krige, Attorney - Werksmans Attorney
Somehow one page of that letter got onto social media... The letter was private from the start and the idea was to have a conversation with SAPS in order to clarify the contradictory information that they were giving.Shayne Krige, Attorney - Werksmans Attorney
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
