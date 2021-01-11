Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?

11 January 2021 11:52 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Porn
child sexual abuse
sex addiction
Child pornography
gateway drug

Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.

Would you be surprised to learn that South Africans rank second in the world when it comes to the amount of time we spend watching porn?

According to 2018 figures, we're also in the top 20 most frequent users list of the world's largest porn portal, Pornhub.

While some may argue that watching pornography is harmless entertainment, others say that it is, in fact, dangerous and has the power to encourage acts of violence or deviant behaviour.

Last month, a leading expert on child abuse warned that mainstream porn sites are lowering the “threshold of what is acceptable”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Michael Sheath from child sex abuse charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation said that the increase in extreme porn had become an “entry drug” into child abuse.

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King spoke to clinical sexologist Dr Eve about Sheath's claims on Weekend Breakfast.

There's no substantial evidence to prove that viewing violent pornography does lead to [partner] violence.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Pornography has become the school of sexuality for youth and that is the most harmful thing of all.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Pornography is not realistic, it is entertainment. It is there to arouse. It is devoid of intimacy.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Dr Eve also shared tips for parents on how to talk to children about pornography, click below to listen to the conversation:


hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

GSH frontline doctor recounts harrowing life on the Covid wards during 2nd wave

11 January 2021 12:29 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital doctor, Zane Stemming describes the stressful experience medical staff have on the wards daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kite surfing kiter water ocean sea beach splash waves watersport 123rf

'My letter to Milnerton SAPS was aimed at seeking clarity over beach ban rules'

11 January 2021 11:55 AM

Attorney Shayne Krige explains the intention behind the leaked letter that he wrote to the Milnerton SAPS station commander.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective

11 January 2021 11:02 AM

Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot

11 January 2021 10:51 AM

The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

11 January 2021 10:46 AM

Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel Mosehla

Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died

11 January 2021 9:54 AM

#RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

'We can't cope anymore' - volunteers asked to 'adopt' Covid-19 frontline workers

11 January 2021 9:07 AM

Are you able to 'adopt' a healthcare worker on the Covid-19 frontline?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert

11 January 2021 8:30 AM

KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine bottle from ice storage Covid-19 vaccine 123rf

Pharmacist facing charges for dispensing 'banned' Covid-19 'miracle' drug

11 January 2021 7:42 AM

Sahpra is pleading with both the public and doctors not to prescribe Ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

north-west-bustjpg

Cops confiscate booze worth R125k from North West home after tip-off

10 January 2021 10:25 AM

Police in Klerksdorp arrested a 49-year-old man for selling liquor from his home in Meiringspark during the Level 3 alcohol ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

