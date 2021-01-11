Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?





Would you be surprised to learn that South Africans rank second in the world when it comes to the amount of time we spend watching porn?

According to 2018 figures, we're also in the top 20 most frequent users list of the world's largest porn portal, Pornhub.

While some may argue that watching pornography is harmless entertainment, others say that it is, in fact, dangerous and has the power to encourage acts of violence or deviant behaviour.

Last month, a leading expert on child abuse warned that mainstream porn sites are lowering the “threshold of what is acceptable”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Michael Sheath from child sex abuse charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation said that the increase in extreme porn had become an “entry drug” into child abuse.

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King spoke to clinical sexologist Dr Eve about Sheath's claims on Weekend Breakfast.

There's no substantial evidence to prove that viewing violent pornography does lead to [partner] violence. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Pornography has become the school of sexuality for youth and that is the most harmful thing of all. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Pornography is not realistic, it is entertainment. It is there to arouse. It is devoid of intimacy. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

