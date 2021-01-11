GSH frontline doctor recounts harrowing life on the Covid wards during 2nd wave





Amy McIver speaks to a young doctor working in the Covid ward at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Dr Zane Stenning is a he’s a 2nd-year intern and he recounts a detailed and harrowing account of life in the Covid wards.

In the second wave, we have definitely seen an increase in the severity of the cases we are seeing. Dr Zane Stenning, Doctor - Groote Schuur Hospital Covid-19 wards

Shifts and time schedules for medical staff are very irregular he says.

For our team - interns registers, and consultants - we've gone through periods of between 15 and 25 days being in the office every day and being on call in between, and if you get a day off you feel very privileged. Our weekends are cherished when we do get them. Dr Zane Stenning, Doctor - Groote Schuur Hospital Covid-19 wards

It has certainly been a long haul for all of us and you can see it takes a strain on the team. It is a very high-pressure environment. Dr Zane Stenning, Doctor - Groote Schuur Hospital Covid-19 wards

But he says, it has also been an immense period of growth for the interns such as himself.

As our team has grown closer and closer and we started to work more as a unit, a lot of responsibility that was never usually an intern's has been shed onto us as our senior staff began to trust as more. Dr Zane Stenning, Doctor - Groote Schuur Hospital Covid-19 wards

Take a listen to his account below: