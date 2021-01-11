What are we doing to make sure learners have a more meaningful year? - Naptosa





The 2021 school year will get underway as planned on 27 January, the Basic Education Department has confirmed.

There had been some uncertainty around whether the current second wave of Covid-19 would put back plans for learners to return to the classroom this month.

The DBE says it has not received any requests from parents to move the existing back to school date.

The National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa's Basil Manuel says while they are planning to open on the 27th, a lot can still happen between now and then.

We've said the department that we want to see that all the measures are in place that talks to the health and safety of everybody at school Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

We can't slacken on things like PPE and the like. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Of course, it's frustrating, we don't want to go down this road again. Everybody knows what they should do. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Manuel says the organisation is particularly concerned about high schools:

It seems that the teenagers are more affected than before...we're worried about that. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Manuel says the most pressing issue to look at what has been learned from the first wave of the pandemic.

In 2020, certain grades lost close to 5 months of teaching due to the national lockdown.

What are we doing to make sure our learners have a more meaningful year? Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

President Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday to provide an update on the status of Coronavirus infections and on whether the country will remain on the current adjusted level 3 lockdown. lockdown.

Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report by clicking below: