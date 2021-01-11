What are we doing to make sure learners have a more meaningful year? - Naptosa
The 2021 school year will get underway as planned on 27 January, the Basic Education Department has confirmed.
There had been some uncertainty around whether the current second wave of Covid-19 would put back plans for learners to return to the classroom this month.
The DBE says it has not received any requests from parents to move the existing back to school date.
The National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa's Basil Manuel says while they are planning to open on the 27th, a lot can still happen between now and then.
We've said the department that we want to see that all the measures are in place that talks to the health and safety of everybody at schoolBasil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
We can't slacken on things like PPE and the like.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Of course, it's frustrating, we don't want to go down this road again. Everybody knows what they should do.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Manuel says the organisation is particularly concerned about high schools:
It seems that the teenagers are more affected than before...we're worried about that.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Manuel says the most pressing issue to look at what has been learned from the first wave of the pandemic.
In 2020, certain grades lost close to 5 months of teaching due to the national lockdown.
What are we doing to make sure our learners have a more meaningful year?Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
President Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday to provide an update on the status of Coronavirus infections and on whether the country will remain on the current adjusted level 3 lockdown. lockdown.
Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report by clicking below:
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
Bookmark this article, or find it again as you land on the CapeTalk homepage. We're carrying the President's address right here.Read More
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game
Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain.Read More
'Municipal worker tipped police off to arms cache outside Oudtshoorn'
Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje describes how the events unfolded at the Raubenheimer Dam.Read More
Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa
Teachers union Naptosa says the government should include teachers in the first group that will receive the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
GSH frontline doctor recounts harrowing life on the Covid wards during 2nd wave
Groote Schuur Hospital doctor, Zane Stemming describes the stressful experience medical staff have on the wards daily.Read More
'My letter to Milnerton SAPS was aimed at seeking clarity over beach ban rules'
Attorney Shayne Krige explains the intention behind the leaked letter that he wrote to the Milnerton SAPS station commander.Read More
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?
Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.Read More
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective
Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says.Read More
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot
The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.Read More
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.Read More