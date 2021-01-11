No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Prof Thomas Scriba: choosing to have the Covid-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Professor at University of Cape Town and Deputy Director, Immunology at SA TB Vaccine Initiative
Today at 15:40
WhatsApp latest privacy update - should you be worried?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Saunders - Data Privacy Expert
Today at 15:50
SA medical innovation to aid COVID-19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Parker - lead doctor on the project
Today at 16:05
Freedom of speech and the permanent suspension of @realDonaldTrump on Twitter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Dennis Davis calls for lifestyles audits of wealthy people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:55
Masiphumelele fire: As some move into temporary homes, thousands still homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lizelle Persens - EWN
Today at 17:05
SAHPRA: No data to justify Ivermectin use in treatment of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Reese - Chairperson of the SAHPRA
Today at 17:20
More than 200,000 disability grants suspended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Masango - DA MP
Today at 17:45
Currie Cup playoffs postponed by a week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 18:08
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People’s Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan) Bookmark this article, or find it again as you land on the CapeTalk homepage. We're carrying the President's address right here. 11 January 2021 3:11 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
'Municipal worker tipped police off to arms cache outside Oudtshoorn' Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje describes how the events unfolded at the Raubenheimer Dam. 11 January 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
SAB faces backlash over 'underground' paid influencer campaign against booze ban SA Breweries has been taken to task on social media for its campaign against the alcohol ban using undisclosed influencer marketin... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 va... 11 January 2021 10:46 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Business
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group. 11 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all Entertainment
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert

11 January 2021 1:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Facebook
WhatsApp
WHatsApp privacy

Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp.

Have you decided to ditch WhatsApp's for chat apps like Telegram and Signal, because of the new terms of service?

If you decided to move to other chat apps, then you need to know how this will impact your user experience and some of the agreements you need to accept.

To explain in more detail on Tech made easy today, Amy McIver chats to Alistair Fairweather the co-owner and founder of Plain Speak Technology Consultants

It is important to be aware that Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2017 and for a long time no data was shared between these platforms and services, he notes.

The new contract you need to agree to means Facebook will collect more data from WhatsApp users after 8 February - essentially you 'pay' for a 'free' service with your data.

He finds it puzzling that people are reacting now when in fact everyone who uses Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp already is compromising their data.

I think it just caught the public imagination and then people began repeating it to each other without really fully understanding the ramifications.

Alistair Fairweather, Founder and co-owner - Plain Speak Technology Consultants

If you are on Facebook and you have the Facebook app on your phone, deleting WhatsApp will do nothing. It will not increase or reduce the amount of data Facebook gets from you. Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than it does from WhatsApp.

Alistair Fairweather, Founder and co-owner - Plain Speak Technology Consultants

If you are not going to delete Facebook and Instagram apps off your phone then getting rid of WhatsApp is not really going to change anything about how much Facebook knows about you.

Alistair Fairweather, Founder and co-owner - Plain Speak Technology Consultants

Moving to another chat app also has implications, he says.

Many such as those less tech-savvy may not know or be able to do this and it will cause much fragmentation for users, he says.

It is a great teaching moment for us to think more abstractly about the implications.

Alistair Fairweather, Founder and co-owner - Plain Speak Technology Consultants

He acknowledges that these platforms have far too much information about all of us.

He says while WhatsApp had always sworn not to share information, once Facebook bought it there was likely a sunset clause that is now coming to an end, enabling the Zuckerberg empire to overturn that.

But there is still end-to-end encryption so they cannot look into your messages though they can see who you are talking to...which is very useful information.

Alistair Fairweather, Founder and co-owner - Plain Speak Technology Consultants

Take a listen to what he advises below:


11 January 2021 1:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Facebook
WhatsApp
WHatsApp privacy

More from World

silhouette-5273066-1920jpg

Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse?

11 January 2021 11:52 AM

Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-tv-watchingjpg

Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis

11 January 2021 7:01 AM

Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts'

8 January 2021 12:10 PM

MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana Republic pixabay

This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush

7 January 2021 9:00 AM

"History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quantas

Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas

6 January 2021 5:31 PM

The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit

6 January 2021 10:57 AM

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-julian-assangejpg

Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge

5 January 2021 5:19 PM

Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pounds queen elizabeth england britain british surgical face mask covid-19 123rf

England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system

5 January 2021 2:03 PM

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grapefruit vagina orange 123rf

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

5 January 2021 10:47 AM

"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Chess board 123rf

Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game

11 January 2021 2:51 PM

Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rebounding mini trampoline rebound fitness aerobic exercise fitness health 123rf

6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain

10 January 2021 9:49 AM

You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

decluttering declutter tidying organising folded clothes clean room 123rf

Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021

9 January 2021 9:40 AM

A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustle 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life hack hacks 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)

7 January 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earphones music listening 123rf

What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?

7 January 2021 11:24 AM

Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steak braai 123rf

There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace

7 January 2021 10:48 AM

UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18b459e2-eef8-403e-bd68-aa76d3da2114.jpg.jpeg

Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you

6 January 2021 7:47 PM

'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Mandalorian Star Wars 123rf

10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM

People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Local Business

AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Business Local

No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Merkel finds Twitter halt of Trump account 'problematic'

11 January 2021 2:48 PM

IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown

11 January 2021 2:36 PM

Makhura: Gauteng must brace for extremely challenging weeks due to COVID

11 January 2021 2:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA