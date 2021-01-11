'Municipal worker tipped police off to arms cache outside Oudtshoorn'





An arms cache has been uncovered at Raubenheimer Dam just outside Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo. The canine unit, police divers, and crime intelligence

Captain Malcolm Poje of SAPS talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

We were informed by a municipal worker that works on the site that he discovered some ammunition at the dam on Thursday but reported it to the police when the dam subsided. Captain Malcolm Poje, Sourn Cape police spokesperson - SAPS

More firearm parts were then found, and other weaponry, and many antique firearms also. Captain Malcolm Poje, Southern Cape police spokesperson - SAPS

The investigation is ongoing and he says an experienced group of detectives has been dispatched.

It is quite an unusual cache...as some of them look like antique or heritage weapons that are not usually part of our illicit firearms traffic. And secondly, the weapons were discovered in water and unless properly storied it would make them pretty difficult to use. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

Dumping is a very serious problem. You don't want any weapons to be dumped. Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, Researcher - Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)

