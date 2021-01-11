Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game





Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master, the highest title a chess player can attain.

Coming from Masiphumelele the future was challenging, but he proved to himself and the world you don't need to be the victim of your circumstances.

His dream is to train and mentor the next grand chess master in Masi.

He is a chess coach and says the idea began early in 2019.

So we could teach the children of Masiphumelele to play chess. Lukhanyo Xhonti, Chess Grandmaster

According to Chess Western Province, the starting up cost for a community chess club, like the one Lukhanyo plans to start up and call the Masiphumelele Chess Club, is R8 500. He will need the following: 20 chess sets (board and pieces) at R2 300, 10 chess clocks at R5 000 and a demonstration board for coaching at R1 200.

For more information or if you are able to make a donation, contact Lukhanyo at lukhanyoxhonti@gmail.com

Listen to Lukhanyo Xhonti's telling his inspiring story below: