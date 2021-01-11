[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
It's been confirmed - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address an anxious, lockdown-weary nation on the government's response to the spiralling second wave of Covid-19 infections.
The address is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM (Monday, 11 January 2021).
We'll carry a live-stream of the "family meeting" right below this sentence.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN SA’S COVID-19 RESPONSE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 11, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 11 January 2021, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
