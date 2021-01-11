[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Prof Thomas Scriba: choosing to have the Covid-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Professor at University of Cape Town and Deputy Director, Immunology at SA TB Vaccine Initiative
Today at 15:40
WhatsApp latest privacy update - should you be worried?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Saunders - Data Privacy Expert
Today at 15:50
SA medical innovation to aid COVID-19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Parker - lead doctor on the project
Today at 16:05
Freedom of speech and the permanent suspension of @realDonaldTrump on Twitter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant
Today at 16:20
Dennis Davis calls for lifestyles audits of wealthy people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at The Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:55
Masiphumelele fire: As some move into temporary homes, thousands still homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lizelle Persens - EWN
Today at 17:05
SAHPRA: No data to justify Ivermectin use in treatment of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Reese - Chairperson of the SAHPRA
Today at 17:20
More than 200,000 disability grants suspended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget Masango - DA MP
Today at 17:45
Currie Cup playoffs postponed by a week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 18:08
Lifestyle audits for the wealthy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Other People's Money - Springbok Winger , Makazole Mapimpi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Makazole Mapimpi - ... at Springbok winger
No Items to show
[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan) Bookmark this article, or find it again as you land on the CapeTalk homepage. We're carrying the President's address right here. 11 January 2021 3:11 PM
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
'Municipal worker tipped police off to arms cache outside Oudtshoorn' Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje describes how the events unfolded at the Raubenheimer Dam. 11 January 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
SAB faces backlash over 'underground' paid influencer campaign against booze ban SA Breweries has been taken to task on social media for its campaign against the alcohol ban using undisclosed influencer marketin... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 va... 11 January 2021 10:46 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Business
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group. 11 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all Entertainment
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
View all Opinion
by Kabous le Roux
Bookmark this article, or find it again as you land on the CapeTalk homepage. We're carrying the President's address right here.

It's been confirmed - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address an anxious, lockdown-weary nation on the government's response to the spiralling second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The address is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM (Monday, 11 January 2021).

We'll carry a live-stream of the "family meeting" right below this sentence.

[THIS IS WHERE YOU CAN WATCH RAMAPHOSA'S SPEECH, LIVE WHEN IT HAPPENS.]

RELATED: Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol domestic violence gender based violence GBV 123rf

Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data

8 January 2021 11:01 AM

The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India South Africa Indian South African flag flags 123rf

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

7 January 2021 1:10 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa chess pawns 123rf coronavirus virus SARS-CoV-2

SA records 21 832 Covid-19 infections in 24 hours and and 844 more deaths

7 January 2021 12:43 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday briefed Parliament on issues related to South Africa’s spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0287

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

6 January 2021 3:09 PM

Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting

6 January 2021 12:15 PM

A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pounds queen elizabeth england britain british surgical face mask covid-19 123rf

England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system

5 January 2021 2:03 PM

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200819medsgif

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

5 January 2021 9:17 AM

The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

4 January 2021 11:25 AM

"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor yoga park teenager surgica face mask outdoors 123rf

Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Local Business

AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Business Local

No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Merkel finds Twitter halt of Trump account 'problematic'

11 January 2021 2:48 PM

IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown

11 January 2021 2:36 PM

Makhura: Gauteng must brace for extremely challenging weeks due to COVID

11 January 2021 2:20 PM

