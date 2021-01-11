[WATCH LIVE AT 8PM] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)





It's been confirmed - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address an anxious, lockdown-weary nation on the government's response to the spiralling second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The address is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM (Monday, 11 January 2021).

We'll carry a live-stream of the "family meeting" right below this sentence.

[THIS IS WHERE YOU CAN WATCH RAMAPHOSA'S SPEECH, LIVE WHEN IT HAPPENS.]

RELATED: Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN