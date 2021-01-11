All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate
Today at 05:10
Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or toiletries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
Today at 06:40
To WhatsApp or not to WhatsApp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 07:07
Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
The fate of SK11 A.K.A. Kataza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Impeachment looms for Trump
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:21
SAB misreads the booze room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Home
Business
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

11 January 2021 6:28 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee).

RELATED: How to get a tax refund from Sars

Rich South Africans’ lifestyles must be audited, said Tax Review Committee Chairperson Dennis Davis on Monday.

© slava77777/123rf.com

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) under-collects between R50 billion and R100 billion each year.

Davis referred to lifestyle audits for the wealthy as “low-hanging” fruit in the mission to collect every rand that is due.

South Africa is short R300 billion this year – a shakeout of tax-dodging, high-net-worth South Africans is imminent.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Davis.

There are only about 6000 people who reflect a taxable income of more than R5 million… Drive around Clifton, Camps Bay, Bishopscourt, Bryanston, Sandton… how many people have to have that level of income for the upkeep? … There are a lot of rich people around who aren’t disclosing…

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

You find out who owns these cars, and you do a tax audit on them! What’s the objection?

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

Edward Kieswetter is doing a good job at turning Sars around…

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

The offshore stuff gets tricky… but it’s becoming easier…

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

It’s not difficult to drill down into trusts…

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

Once we start this process… the word will get around… people will knock on the door of Sars…

Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


