All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis
RELATED: How to get a tax refund from Sars
Rich South Africans’ lifestyles must be audited, said Tax Review Committee Chairperson Dennis Davis on Monday.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) under-collects between R50 billion and R100 billion each year.
Davis referred to lifestyle audits for the wealthy as “low-hanging” fruit in the mission to collect every rand that is due.
South Africa is short R300 billion this year – a shakeout of tax-dodging, high-net-worth South Africans is imminent.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Davis.
There are only about 6000 people who reflect a taxable income of more than R5 million… Drive around Clifton, Camps Bay, Bishopscourt, Bryanston, Sandton… how many people have to have that level of income for the upkeep? … There are a lot of rich people around who aren’t disclosing…Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
You find out who owns these cars, and you do a tax audit on them! What’s the objection?Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
Edward Kieswetter is doing a good job at turning Sars around…Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
The offshore stuff gets tricky… but it’s becoming easier…Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
It’s not difficult to drill down into trusts…Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
Once we start this process… the word will get around… people will knock on the door of Sars…Dennis Davis, Chairperson - Tax Review Committee
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now
Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here.Read More
SAB faces backlash over 'underground' paid influencer campaign against booze ban
SA Breweries has been taken to task on social media for its campaign against the alcohol ban using undisclosed influencer marketing posts.Read More
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.Read More
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert
KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.'Read More
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms
Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment.Read More
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO
SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring process.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
More from Opinion
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'
The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.Read More
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data
The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem).Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'
Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More