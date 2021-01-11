Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown
A WhatsApp message has been doing the rounds claiming that the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has informed employers to prepare for Level 4 lockdown for 30 days and "only 10% workforce capacity".
According to Geleba, Nedlac has not been approached by government to discuss a Level 4 lockdown.
She has dismissed the WhatsApp message as fake news in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon.
#COVID19 🚨FAKE NEWS ALERT🚨 NEDLAC has not informed employers to prepare for Level 4 lockdown nor has it been approached by government to discuss a Level 4 lockdown.— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) January 11, 2021
If any of you receive this WhatsApp message, please indicate to the recipient that it is #fakenews.
#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/PJ04QGVCp5
Nedlac, the body comprising of government, business, labour and community organisations, has also denied the message’s contents, according to The Citizen.
WATCH LIVE AT 8PM: President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA on Monday 11 Jan
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation at 8pm on Monday night exactly two weeks after his previous address when he announced that South Africa would move to a new Level 3 lockdown.
At the time, President Ramaphosa said the adjusted Level 3 regulations would remain in place until 15 January 2021 and that they would be reviewed.
